Uncommon Concert Calendar: March 15-22

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar — your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

8:00pm, Saturday, March 16th

Jon Batiste is stopping by the historic Orpheum Theatre on his very first headlining tour to support his seventh studio album, World Music Radio. The Juilliard jazz alumni is a multi-talented singer, songwriter, and producer and the winner of five Grammy awards, including Album of the Year for his 2021 LP, We Are. Batiste continues to blend the lines between traditional soul and pop music that have garnered him both a unique style and a loyal fanbase. This performance is sure to entertain with Batiste’s lively vocals and live instrumentation–check out his 2024 Grammy set for just a taste of what’s in store!

- Sofia Giarrusso, Staff Writer

Friday and Saturday, March 15th and 16th (with Buffalo Tom, Juliana Hatfield, Billy Bragg, Tanya Donnely and more…)

Rhode Island native Gary Smith was the co-owner of Fort Apache Studios in Cambridge, Mass., and an influential figure in the careers of musicians locally and beyond. He advised Newport, Rhode Island group the Throwing Muses to move to Boston, joining an alternative scene that they flourished and eventually outgrew. He produced early works for the Pixies and Juliana Hatfield, soon gaining acclaim and expanding his clientele internationally to artists like Billy Bragg. Smith unfortunately passed away last year at the age of 65. Now, on Friday and Saturday, many of the artists he produced for and managed are coming together in his memory. The all-star lineup will include Buffalo Tom (and their frontman Bill Janovitz), Juliana Hatfield, Tanya Donnely and Kristen Hirsh (of Throwing Muses), Billy Bragg, Fuzzy, Arc Iris and Thalia Zedek. It’s sure to be a beautiful, can’t-miss celebration of an influential figure who nurtured many of Boston’s strongest musical acts.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

Sunday, March 17th with Black Belt Eagle Scout (Annie)

Sleater-Kinney will take the stage at Paradise Rock Club on March 17th! The band recently released their newest album, Little Rope, a record full of raw emotion that is sure to move audiences lucky enough to see it live. Throughout their discography, the band consistently delivers amazing music filled with impressive drum fills, catchy guitar riffs, and the impressive wailing vibrato of vocalist Carrie Brownstein. The band was heavily influenced by riot grrrl bands like Bikini Kill and Bratmobile, and their energetic punk sound and stage presence truly carries the spirit of those artists. Don’t wait “One More Hour” to get your tickets to see Sleater-Kinney in Boston!

- Annie Sarlin, Staff Writer

Monday, March 18th (Isa)

Based on North London, Bombay Bicycle Club are an adventurous guitar driven band, whose music is experimental, explosive and all-around rich with emotion and energy. Known for their bubbly sound and its accompanying profound and relatable lyricism—the band added more joy to their discography with their 2023 album My Big Day. With guest collaborations and appearances like Damon Albarn, Holly Humberstone and Jay Sam, the band builds on the excitement set throughout their 17 years of music-making and performance. Are you down for some fun? Bombay Bicycle Club is bringing joy to Boston’s Royale this March 18th!

- Isabella Kohn, Staff Writer

Friday, March 22nd

She’s called the “Godmother of Soul” for a reason. With a career that has spanned over 50 years and a voice that doesn’t quit, fans across the country are still lining up to see Patti LaBelle jive on stage like it’s the seventies. Performing rich songs such as “On My Own” and a rendition of Judy Garland’s “Over the Rainbow”, LaBelle keeps setting the bar high even as she plans to settle down. She still, however, makes it known that this tour isn’t the last we’ll hear from her. Her extensive accomplishments have proved that she’s an icon that will never fade in the shadows. Catch this powerhouse of a woman in Medford this March—the Godmother won’t let ya down!

- Ash Jones, Staff Writer