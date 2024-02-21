Our 75th Birthday Concert Series

We couldn’t be more excited about the series of concerts our 75th Birthday year has in store for us and our listeners. From local acts like Slothrust to a group that put on one of our most memorable Studio 889 Live Sessions, the lineup is stacked with talent. Read below to hear from our writing staff on what will make these live sets so memorable. Plus, check back here for updates on any other shows we add going forward…

8:00pm, Monday, March 18th

When they visited our station to do a live session in 2019, Bombay Bicycle Club proved themselves to have an admirable ‘the show must go on’ spirit… And we still haven’t gotten over the level of talent they displayed, either. The situation was this: When the band’s tour bus broke down in Toronto mid-tour, instead of postponing their Royale date and Studio 889 session, they made it to town to perform, with one catch: their instruments were still stuck up North. Making do with the instruments WERS had in our closet, they put on a stripped-down set that truly let their raw abilities shine. (Check the session out here for proof!)

Nearly five years later, the four-piece, London-formed group has only continued to expand their discography, with their fifth record My Big Day coming out in October 2023. Bombay Bicycle Club pulls in electronic, folk and rock elements. Plus, especially on their latest record, they even have some fun with horns. But genre descriptions barely do their catalog justice. To me, listening to their music evokes the feeling of meeting someone new that you instantly feel like you’ve known your whole life — there’s excitement and freshness, but also a wonderful sense of comfort. To see how their music makes you feel, though, you’ll have to see them for yourself. And luckily, you have the perfect chance: Bombay Bicycle Club is coming back to Royale on Sunday, March 18th!

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

8:00pm, Sunday, April 7th

Following the release of their fourth album, The Art of Forgetting, indie-rocker Caroline Rose will be making their way to Boston’s Royale on April 7th. Rose, who has been releasing music for almost a decade, has made a name for themself with songs such as “Feel The Way I Want,” and “Jeannie Becomes A Mom,” which are only part of a complete discography that can’t be directly compared to anyone else’s, and is also difficult to put into words.

Rose’s music ranges from not only being wonderful auditorily, but also visually. The most recent album is a visual experience as well, with the short film The Art of Forgetting available on Rose's website and music videos of “Miami” and “Tell Me What You Want” free to watch on YouTube if you want the same unforgettable introduction I had to Rose. If the music alone wasn’t a reason to check out their show in April, surely these videos are more than enough to prove that this show will surely be “Better Than Gold.”

- Ella Mastroianni, Blog Assistant

8:00pm, Wednesday, April 17th

Not to be confused with the housing market, indie-rock outlet Real Estate is a band that has stayed true to the sound that came out of their initial formation, from 2008 to today. Jangly guitar riffs meet laid-back vocals on popular songs like “Darling” and “Talking Backwards,” ushering in a discography that feels easy to enjoy. Two of Real Estate’s founding members — Martin Courtney and Alex Bleeker — became friends at their Ridgewood, New Jersey middle school over their shared love for bands like Weezer, Built to Spill and Pavement. It wasn’t until several years later that they linked up to form Real Estate, but in listening to their self-titled, debut album, some of these earliest musical interests certainly come across as stylistic adjacents. Real Estate have come out with two new singles in the new year, proving that a new record — what would be their first since early 2020 — may be on the horizon. Their April show at Royale is bound to be an exciting one, with the potential to hear some yet-to-be-released songs as well as some older favorites!

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

8:30pm, Saturday, May 4th

Local duo Slothrust know how to keep fans on their toes. And I Promise, their new album, does just that. Spanning a variety of genres and influences, most notably indie rock, alternative, 90s grunge, and emo, it’s obvious that founding members Leah Wellbaum and Will Gorin prioritize musical innovation. Also known for their noisy covers of hit songs, their most recent single “Pony” reinvents Ginuwine’s smooth R&B classic, flooding it with bold, grating guitars and Wellbaum’s invigorating vocals. (Read more of our thoughts on I Promise in Our Favorite Local Albums of 2023 write-up here!)

Come get rowdy with Slothrust at The Sinclair on May 4th! The only show where you can scream along to pop hits, like Britney Spears’s “Baby One More Time,” and hear grungy original songs from a rockin’ local duo.

- Claire Dunham, Music Coordinator

7:00pm, Tuesday, May 7th

Following the release of her second album Mantras, set to be released in April, Katie Pruitt will be coming to Brighton Music Hall on May 7th. Pruitt, a country folk artist, makes music reminiscent of Brandi Carlile, with honest themes and soulful vocals. Pruitt’s music is infused with a unique identity including recurring threads such as her religious upbringing and queer identity. Listening to any one of her songs has the same qualities as watching a movie — take “Out of the Blue,” “Normal,” and “Wishful Thinking” — there is a story unraveling in each one.

Pruitt’s debut album, Expectations, just turned four years old, so I am more than ecstatic to listen to Mantras as soon as it comes out. The first two singles are already out and they capture the soft folky atmosphere that Katie Pruitt shines in — I have nothing but high “Expectations” for the album and this concert.

- Ella Mastroianni, Blog Assistant

8:00pm, Thursday, May 30th

Respected independent record store and label Rough Trade named Nation of Language’s release Strange Disciple their album of the year for 2023. Out of all the releases from last year, it’s not hard to see why this record made so big of a splash; Nation of Language are carving out their own niche in the indie music scene. They bring a synthpop sound reminiscent of the ’80s into the present day, but with a darker edge that some characterize as post-punk. With this fusion of genres, it feels like the group could be nicknamed the ‘New Order of the new era.’ Lead singer Ian Richard Devaney’s vocals both reach a low register and an airy lightness, reminiscent of Ecuadorian artists Helado Negro. Devaney was previously the frontman of rock band the Static Jacks, who went on indefinite hiatus from 2013 on. Strange Disciple was the third full length record for the Brooklyn-formed Nation of Language. The group — made up of Devaney, his partner Aidan Noell and bassist Alex McKay, who just joined the lineup in 2022 — have been releasing music since 2016. “Surely I Can’t Wait” to see their 2023 album performed live when they come to Royale in Boston this spring.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

8:00 pm, Tuesday, September 24

This British rock band is traveling all around the world this year and stopping right here in Boston for one night, and one night only. IDLES is playing in Portugal, Switzerland, Mexico, The Netherlands, Canada, the UK, and luckily for us, the Roadrunner. In their new album, Tangk, the band reimagines love and fosters a new, yet familiar sound that anyone is sure to connect with. With two of the band members having become fathers since the band’s last album, Tangk takes a new view on life. IDLES is unapologetic, compelling, and new-and-improved. This is a tour for the ages, and certainly one that you won’t want to miss!

- Avieana Rivera, Staff Writer