Join Us in Celebrating 75 Years of WERS!

Throughout 2024, 88.9 WERS, Boston’s Uncommon Radio, is celebrating our 75th birthday!
Broadcasting from Emerson College, we’re an independent, professionally managed, and student staffed public radio station, the first non-commercial radio station in New England, in operation since November 1949.
Scroll down to the bottom to take a look at some photos that depict WERS from throughout the years!
Our year-long celebration will feature concerts and events, a special 75th birthday vinyl compilation of Studio 88.9 sessions, deep-dives into the archives, commemorative merch and more!
It’s our Birthday, but you’re getting the gifts!
We’re giving away tickets to the ‘ERS 75th Birthday Concert Series all year. So far, here's the list we've got, with more artists to be announced:
- Bombay Bicycle Club at Royale, March 18th
- Caroline Rose at Royale, April 7th
- Real Estate at Royale, April 17th
- Nation of Language at Royale, May 30th
- IDLES at Roadrunner, September 24th
Thank you for your support and for helping us celebrate 75 Years of Music Discovery at 88.9 WERS!
Scroll through our digital museum of WERS relics from the '80s and '90s. You'll notice programming and logo changes, but one thing has never changed and never will: our commitment to serving our listeners.