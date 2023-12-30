Join Us in Celebrating 75 Years of WERS!

Graphics by Sarah Tarlin
Graphics by Sarah Tarlin

Throughout 2024, 88.9 WERS, Boston’s Uncommon Radio, is celebrating our 75th birthday!

Broadcasting from Emerson College, we’re an independent, professionally managed, and student staffed public radio station, the first non-commercial radio station in New England, in operation since November 1949.

Scroll down to the bottom to take a look at some photos that depict WERS from throughout the years!

Our year-long celebration will feature concerts and events, a special 75th birthday vinyl compilation of Studio 88.9 sessions, deep-dives into the archives, commemorative merch and more!

It’s our Birthday, but you’re getting the gifts!

We’re giving away tickets to the ‘ERS 75th Birthday Concert Series all year.  So far, here's the list we've got, with more artists to be announced:

The best way to win and keep up with the party is by subscribing to our newsletter.

Thank you for your support and for helping us celebrate 75 Years of Music Discovery at 88.9 WERS!

Scroll through our digital museum of WERS relics from the '80s and '90s. You'll notice programming and logo changes, but one thing has never changed and never will: our commitment to serving our listeners.

A print-out of WERS' programming schedule back in 1984.
1984
1985
A hand-drawn flyer from 1985 advertising The Gold Rush with Barry Scott, a program dedicated to music of the '50s, '60s and '70s.
An old WERS programming schedule found on the wall of The Royale
Early '90s
1995
WERS' Listener Program Guide from spring 1995 announcing Live Music Week.
A print-out of WERS' programming schedule in Spring 1996.
1996
1997
WERS' Listener Program Guide from fall 1997.
A WERS car bumper sticker from the '90s.
Late '90s
Late '90s
A WERS mouse pad from the '90s.

