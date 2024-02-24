Uncommon Concert Calendar: February 23-March 1

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar — your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

8:00pm, Saturday, February 24th

Last year, Chelsea Cutler released her album Stellaria, and this year she is embarking on “The Beauty is Everywhere Tour,” which will be touching down at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on February 24th. A Connecticut native, Cutler has been releasing music for just about a decade, most falling into the category of indie pop, some more electronic, others soft and slow. With songs such as “Your Bones,” “you were good to me,” and “Your Shirt,” Cutler has shown that with her, you can always set your expectations high, but at her live show, she is sure to give you “Something More.”

- Ella Mastroianni, Blog Assistant

8:00pm, Tuesday, February 27th with Joywave

After surging to popularity in 2012 with their second album Beacon, Two Door Cinema Club has crossed over from Ireland into the American indie pop genre. On Tuesday, February 27th, the Two Door Cinema Club will “Spring” into action at the Roadrunner in Brighton. The tour is named after their newest single - “Sure Enough” - and reflects both the greatest hits and the deepest cuts from their twelve years as a band. After a career with such highlights as playing at festivals consistently like Glastonbury and Bonnaroo, and participating in the 2012 Summer Olympics Opening ceremony, you’d be “Lucky” to see Two Door Cinema Club do their thing! Their opener is Rochester-based rock band Joywave. If you’re looking for a good time, and to get tickets to a show where “Everybody’s Cool”, head on down to the Roadrunner and get in line!

- Ren Gibson, Staff Writer

7:00pm, Wednesday, February 28 with Joe P

This indie rock band is coming all the way from the west coast to rock out at House of Blues this Wednesday. If you like Jeff Buckley, Billie Holiday and The Smith’s, you’ll love Cold War Kids’ indie rock blues. The band is promoting their self titled, tenth album. This album is the perfect culmination of the band’s 20 year career, and brings forward a sound that encapsulates all that the Cold War Kids represent. They will be joined by Joe P, a New Jersey native who dabbles in a bit of everything. While Joe P is known for his alternative style, but often uses influences of hip hop, rap, and afrobeats in his music. Together, these two are sure to rock the house down, and you will definitely want to be there to see it!

- Avieana Rivera, Staff Writer

8:00pm, Wednesday, February 28

Spanish music sensation Pablo Alborán set off his career with the 2010 banger “Solamente Tú” — a single that hits home as my mother and aunt would play it passionately and at full volume in the car when I was a young kid. The song is now considered by some to be a classic Spanish ballad, especially among younger Latino generations like myself. With his successful debut in 2011, his next five studio albums all soared to the number one spot in Spain’s charts, with his 2014 album Terral conquering the U.S Latin Pop Albums chart, getting him a Grammys nomination and global recognition. Alborán’s music is best known for its romantic lyricism and charming ballad-like melodies. His discography has transcended from its usual sentimental and slow-paced acoustic pop to a still romantic but more upbeat pop sound with his 2017 album Prometo and 2023 collaboration “Mariposas” with Marc Seguí. If you enjoy passionate performances and the sentimentality of a serenade or ballad, then this is your guy. Get your tickets for Alborán’s performance at Boston’s Orpheum Theater on February 28th!

- Isabella Kohn, Staff Writer

7:00pm, Friday, March 1st with Julie Rhodes

Hannah Wicklund fronted a rock band from the age of 8 into her 20s, and if that fact alone doesn’t already scream out words to you like ‘cool’ and ‘fierce,’ then her music certainly will. The South Carolina-born artist’s southern roots find their way into her sometimes country-leaning rock sound… Think Kelly Clarkson’s “Before He Cheats” — at least in terms of the level of soul and defiance she expresses in tracks like “Bomb through the Breeze.” Wicklund’s latest full-length album, The Prize, came out on January 12th, 2024. It features backing from two of the four members of the hugely successful American rock band Greta Van Fleet, which feels like a match made in heaven. On the album, there are certainly moments of rocking out, but there are lots of more tender moments in there as well. You’d be lucky to catch songs from the new album live at Brighton Music Hall next Friday night when Wicklund takes the stage with bluesy Boston-native Julie Rhodes!

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator