Throughout our 75th birthday year at WERS, we’ll celebrate all of the music we’ve discovered together.

This February, in honor of Black History Month, we’re spotlighting some of our favorite Black artists — from the locally-born “Queen of Disco” Donna Summer, to soul legends like Jackie Wilson, to the iconic "One Love" of Bob Marley.

Who else should make the list? Tell us your favorite Black artists, and starting at noon on Saturday, February 24th, we’ll play tracks from the top 75!