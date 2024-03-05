Women’s History Month At WERS

HAPPY WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH!

WERS has many exciting things in store to commemorate this special month…

Join WERS on Friday, March 8th for International Women's Day, when our playlist will be entirely female. Women solo artists, and women-fronted bands will lead every single song on 88.9, from our Morning Show to The Secret Spot. You'll hear a lot of new artists, iconic trailblazers, and some surprises!

Coming the weekend of March 29th, join us for 75 Songs of Women’s Empowerment, picked by YOU! Across 75 years of WERS, we’re proud that many of our favorite artists have songs that uplift women and non-binary people. So, during Women’s History Month and our 75th Birthday Year, we want you to weigh in on which songs resonate with you as women’s empowerment. Be sure to let us know using the form below!

Plus! Read on for some of our favorite articles and interviews with women musicians over the last year, and make sure you listen to 88.9 on March 8th for International Women's Day!