Women’s History Month At WERS

Discover WERS, Lists :: 03.05.2024
Graphic with a purple background and multi-colored flowers in the corner, with white text overlayed that reads "Women's History Month"
Graphics by Sarah Tarlin

HAPPY WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH!

WERS has many exciting things in store to commemorate this special month…

Join WERS on Friday, March 8th for International Women's Day, when our playlist will be entirely female. Women solo artists, and women-fronted bands will lead every single song on 88.9, from our Morning Show to The Secret Spot. You'll hear a lot of new artists, iconic trailblazers, and some surprises! 

Coming the weekend of March 29th, join us for 75 Songs of Women’s Empowerment, picked by YOU! Across 75 years of WERS, we’re proud that many of our favorite artists have songs that uplift women and non-binary people. So, during Women’s History Month and our 75th Birthday Year, we want you to weigh in on which songs resonate with you as women’s empowerment. Be sure to let us know using the form below! 

Plus! Read on for some of our favorite articles and interviews with women musicians over the last year, and make sure you listen to 88.9 on March 8th for International Women's Day!

75 Songs of Women’s Empowerment: Tell Us Your Favorites!

Sign me up for the Uncommon Newsletter!
Hidden

THIS YEAR, WE LOVED CHATTING WITH WOMEN AND NONBINARY MUSICIANS…

Interview: Cherry Glazerr on Getting "More Experimental" for New Album

Cherry Glazerr

Interview: Sabrina Teitelbaum's Project, Blondshell, Was A Chance to "Start Entirely Over"

Blondshell

Interview: Palehound's Elle Kempner on their Musical Journey and Go-to Karaoke Song

Palehound's Elle Kempner

Interview: Indigo DeSouza on the "Magical" Power of Music

Indigo DeSouza

Interview: Joy Oladokun on Collaboration and Community

Joy Oldadokun

Interview: Bully Talks Artistic Authenticity and and Touring with Pixies 

Bully

Interview: Caroline Polachek on Her Cathartic New Album and Operatic Tour

Caroline Polachek

Interview: Caroline Rose on Songwriting with Self-love

Caroline Rose

Interview: A Whirlwind Year for Suki Waterhouse

Suki Waterhouse

SOME OF OUR FAVORITE ALBUMS OF 2023 CAME FROM THEM…

(DID YOU NOTICE THAT 7 OUT OF 8 RECORD OF THE YEAR NOMINEES WERE NON-MEN THIS YEAR?)

Album Review: Mitski "The Land is Inhospitable And So Are We"

Album Review: Mitski - The Land is Inhospitable And So Are We

Album Review: Album Review: The Japanese House - "In The End It Always Does"

Album Review: The Japanese House - "In The End It Always Does"

Album Review: Boygenius "The Record"

Album Review: Boygenius "The Record"

Album Review: Arlo Parks "My Soft Machine"

Album Review: Arlo Parks "My Soft Machine"

Album Review: Lana Del Rey "Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd."

Album Review: Lana Del Rey "Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd."

THEY ABSOLUTELY ROCKED THE STAGE...

 

THEY PUT ON SOME AMAZING LIVE SESSIONS...

LISTEN TO OUR INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY PLAYLIST - LIVE FROM WERS

Over the years, we've welcomed some amazing people to play live at WERS. Check out our favorites in this playlist!

AND TOO MANY SINGLES TO COUNT.

Interested in more blog content? Check out last year's International Women's Day roundup here!

Uncommon Newsletter

Music reviews, ticket giveaways, live performances & member specials.

Sign Up

We'll never sell your email, be boring or try to sell you on bad music.

Related Posts

Women’s History Month: Spotlight On Female Composers
WERS Deep Dive: History of the Boston Music Scene Pt. 2
Shadows of a Dream: The History of Racial Inequality in America
Pride Month Album Review: The Japanese House “In the End It Always Does”
Now Playing

Now Playing

in studio performances

Three at Home Stops by WERS
Live Mix Recap: Yeasayer
Steve Earle Live in the Studio
DISPATCH Performing “Midnight Lorry” – Live in Studio
DISPATCH Performing “Painted Yellow Lines” – Live in Studio
Wicked Local Wednesday Recap: Oompa

CONNECT WITH WERS