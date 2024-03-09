Uncommon Concert Calendar: March 8-15

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar — your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

7:00pm, Saturday, March 9th with Miki Fiki and itsjustrand

Local band Copilot came into Studio 889 last month for Wicked Local Wednesday and absolutely rocked our (official WERS merch) socks off! Now, get ready for them to do the same to you as they play songs from their third full-length album like “Emily,” a mellow track about a waitress, or the dancier “Bang Bang Boogie.” Copilot truly reminds us of what makes Boston bands so great — not only are they talented musicians, they are lovely human beings, too. Catch them at Brighton Music Hall this Saturday. And if you’re lucky, maybe they’ll even bring their mascot on stage, a tiny stuffed pig who rested on the keys in our live studio.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

7:00pm, Sunday, March 10th with RMR

Established in 2016, Los Angeles-based indie musician Kid Bloom doesn’t shy away from ‘80s inspiration with his synth sounds and poppy instrumentation. He has worked closely with Jesse Rutherford (The Neighbourhood) and other artists like H.E.R. and Maroon 5. Kid Bloom has an innate ability to produce tracks that are danceable, yet dreamy and sentimental — take “Electric U” and “I Kissed A Girl, And She Kissed Me” as an example. His recently released EP, Inner Light Phase 1, leans more into psychedelic themes and is sure to keep your head bopping.

- Sofia Giarrusso, Staff Writer

4:30pm, Sunday, March 10th with Dean Stevens

If you’re keen on concerts in unconventional locations, this Adam Ezra Group show at the Community Church of Boston certainly might be your jam! The concert is affectionately titled “Get Folked.” If that language doesn’t seem to you like something that a church would associate with, you’re not alone. But, components like the group’s stunning vocals, rustic folk sound and metaphor-filled writing do seem to fit the occasion of performing in such a sacred space. Can’t make it out to the Back Bay area? The concert is also free to stream, so let Adam Ezra Group’s beautiful sounds fill whatever space you’re in this Sunday.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

8:00pm, Wednesday, March 13th with Ex Pilots

Get your alternative indie rock pants on and head to The Sinclair to catch Cherry Glazerr on Wednesday, March 13th. This three-person Los Angeles based group features Clementine Creevy on guitar and vocals, Tabor Allen on the drums and Sami Peres on bass. They have played together since 2013 and consistently push the boundaries of what their music is, and what their sound can be. Their most recent and raw album, “I Don’t Want You Anymore” was released this past September so listeners can lock in for a fun night featuring fan favorites and some new hits.

- Caitlin Molloy, Staff Writer

7:00pm, Wednesday, March 13th with Loveless and Sophie Powers

A night of live music with this Houston-formed rock band will feel as fun as spending a day at the waterpark when you were a kid (get it?). Since their debut album in 2016, Waterparks has released a steady stream of albums and EPS. Their fifth album, Intellectual Property, came out in April of 2023. Along the way, they have gained quite a bit of touring experience, and surely know how to put on a good show. Catch them at MGM Music Hall Wednesday night and leave “brainwashed” by their encapsulating sound.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

7:00pm, Wednesday, March 13th with Halle Kearns

At just 11-years-old, a young Mason Ramsey was launched into stardom after his rendition of Hank Williams’ “Lovesick Blues” went viral. Known affectionately as the “Walmart Kid,” Ramsey’s bright voice and squeaky yodels took the world by storm. Now, nearly five years later, the prodigy is embarking on a headlining tour. This is the perfect show for fans of country music and viral video enthusiasts!

- Claire Dunham, Music Coordinator

6:00 PM, Thursday-Sunday, March 14-17th with Pennywise

Boston natives and perennial favorites Dropkick Murphys are returning for their annual St. Patty’s Day performances, which will take place this year at Fenway MGM. To kick it off they’ll be playing House of Blues on the 14th. In addition to their evening shows, they’ll be performing a “mini-concert” in support of their charity, The Claddagh Fund, at 2 pm on the 16th. Dropkick Murphys’ particular blend of celtic punk is as infectious as it is brash, and while they’ll be back next year, you’d do well to ship up to Boston for at least one show!

- Eden Unger, Staff Writer