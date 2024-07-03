75 Artists of Pride: Your List!

WERS’ 75th birthday year continues, with this past calendar month also happening to be Pride Month! All June long, we found ways to spotlight queer voices, whether by doing a deep dive on queer radio history, sharing our personal pride and music entwined journeys, or playing LGBTQ+ artists. (Read all of our Pride blog content here).

Thanks to your help, we did a lot of that latter thing on the last weekend of June in order to close out Pride Month with a bang… 75 songs worth to be exact. Without further ado, here are your 75 Artists of Pride:

4 Non Blondes, Linda Perry

Alice Phoebe Lou

Ani DiFranco

Arlo Parks

Big Thief & Adrianne Lenker

Billie Eilish

Blondshell, Sabrina Mae Teitelbaum

Boygenius (Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker)

Brandi Carlile

Brittany Howard & Alabama Shakes

Car Seat Headrest, Will Toledo

Chappell Roan

Christine and the Queens

Clairo

Claud

Courtney Barnett

Culture Club, Boy George

David Bowie

Dodie

Dusty Springfield

Elton John

Florence and the Machine, Florence Welch

Frank Ocean

girl in red

Halsey

Husker Du, Bob Mould

Indigo Girls, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers

Jaime Wyatt

Janelle Monae

Janis Ian

Janis Joplin

Jason Mraz

Joan Armatrading

Joan Jett

Joy Oladokun

Judas Priest, Rob Halford

K.D. Lang

K.T. Tunstall

Kacey Musgraves

Khruangbin, Laura Lee

King Princess

Lizzy McAlpine

Lorde

LP, Laura Pergolizzi

MARINA

Melissa Etheridge

Mint Green, Ronnica

Mitski

Morrissey

Muna

Omar Apollo

Passion Pit, Michael Angelakos

Pronoun

Pet Shop Boys Neil Tennant

Queen Freddie Mercury

Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Sam Melo (singer) & Charlie Holt (bassist)

R.E.M. Michael Stipe

Rufus Wainwright

Sam Smith

Scissor Sisters Jake Shears

Sleater-Kinney

Sophie

St. Vincent

Sufjan Stevens

Sylvan Esso Amelia Meath

Sylvester

Tegan and Sara

The B-52s, Fred Schneider & Kate Pierson

The Head and the Heart, Josiah Johnson

The Japanese House

The Last Dinner Party

The Village People

Tracy Chapman

Wham!, George Michael

Yves Tumor