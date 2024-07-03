75 Artists of Pride: Your List!

WERS’ 75th birthday year continues, with this past calendar month also happening to be Pride Month! All June long, we found ways to spotlight queer voices, whether by doing a deep dive on queer radio history, sharing our personal pride and music entwined journeys, or playing LGBTQ+ artists. (Read all of our Pride blog content here).
Thanks to your help, we did a lot of that latter thing on the last weekend of June in order to close out Pride Month with a bang… 75 songs worth to be exact. Without further ado, here are your 75 Artists of Pride:
4 Non Blondes, Linda Perry
Alice Phoebe Lou
Ani DiFranco
Arlo Parks
Big Thief & Adrianne Lenker
Billie Eilish
Blondshell, Sabrina Mae Teitelbaum
Boygenius (Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker)
Brandi Carlile
Brittany Howard & Alabama Shakes
Car Seat Headrest, Will Toledo
Chappell Roan
Christine and the Queens
Clairo
Claud
Courtney Barnett
Culture Club, Boy George
David Bowie
Dodie
Dusty Springfield
Elton John
Florence and the Machine, Florence Welch
Frank Ocean
girl in red
Halsey
Husker Du, Bob Mould
Indigo Girls, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers
Jaime Wyatt
Janelle Monae
Janis Ian
Janis Joplin
Jason Mraz
Joan Armatrading
Joan Jett
Joy Oladokun
Judas Priest, Rob Halford
K.D. Lang
K.T. Tunstall
Kacey Musgraves
Khruangbin, Laura Lee
King Princess
Lizzy McAlpine
Lorde
LP, Laura Pergolizzi
MARINA
Melissa Etheridge
Mint Green, Ronnica
Mitski
Morrissey
Muna
Omar Apollo
Passion Pit, Michael Angelakos
Pronoun
Pet Shop Boys Neil Tennant
Queen Freddie Mercury
Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Sam Melo (singer) & Charlie Holt (bassist)
R.E.M. Michael Stipe
Rufus Wainwright
Sam Smith
Scissor Sisters Jake Shears
Sleater-Kinney
Sophie
St. Vincent
Sufjan Stevens
Sylvan Esso Amelia Meath
Sylvester
Tegan and Sara
The B-52s, Fred Schneider & Kate Pierson
The Head and the Heart, Josiah Johnson
The Japanese House
The Last Dinner Party
The Village People
Tracy Chapman
Wham!, George Michael
Yves Tumor