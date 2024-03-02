Uncommon Concert Calendar: March 1-8

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar — your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

7:00pm, Saturday, March 2nd

If British alternative folk and indie music is your cup of tea, then better mark your calendars for Saturday, March 2nd because This is the Kit is making their way to the Armory Cafe! The head of the band, Kate Stables, consistently brings a unique and charming sound to their music with her instrumental and lyrical talents. The most recent release, a single titled “Sensations in the Dark,” was released earlier this February and features a more experimental feel. Fans and friends alike can expect a chill but fun show this weekend with This is the Kit in Somerville Massachusetts.

- Caitlin Molloy, Staff Writer

8:00pm, Tuesday, March 5th with Tigercub

Don't miss out on the opportunity to see Porno for Pyros for the final time on their farewell tour, Horns, Thorns En Halos! The alternative band, primarily made up of Jane’s Addiction members, has been rocking out since the release of their self-titled 1993 album. They have recently reunited to officially close out their 30-year run. With two albums under their belt, the band has gained a cult-like status among fans of music similar to Red Hot Chili Peppers, Butthole Surfers and Blind Melon. The group just released a roaring single, titled “Little Me,” with plans to release a full EP this year. Porno for Pyros is sure to put on a show with their dynamic choruses, booming instrumentals and untamed musicality.

- Sofia Giarrusso, Staff Writer

8:00pm, Wednesday, March 6th NNAMDÏ

At 36, Alynda Segarra of Hurray For the Riff Raff has lived more life than most have in twice as many years. After 2022’s electronic Life On Earth — which was a rebellion against Segarra’s previous folk work — comes The Past Is Still Alive (TPISA). TPISA is folky, but far from a return to form. Rather, it is Segarra’s turn to tell their story; reflective and speculative, mournful and celebratory. If it sounds contradictory then it speaks to the project's complexity. Hurray For the Riff Raff will be joined by an equally complex special guest: NNAMDÏ, the founder of the Sooper Records label whose music straddles pop, hip-hop and math rock. The two will take the stage at the Sinclair in Cambridge, and it’s sure to be a great show, so you’ll need a pretty good “Alibi” for missing it.

- Eden Unger, Staff Writer

7:30pm, Wednesday, March 6th

New Orleans-based R&B sensation Tank and the Bangas are truly one of a kind. They create a formidable and explosive sound as they mix soul, reggae and rock tunes. When listening to their songs you can feel the excitement and adrenaline pumping— their music is made for the stage and certainly reaching worldwide audiences. With their 2017 win in NPR’s Tiny Desk contest, the band rose in popularity and by 2019 got nominated for the 2020 Grammy Awards for Best New Artist. If you are down for a night filled with raging passion, join Tank and the Bangas on Wednesday for a performance at Boston’s City Winery!

- Isabella Kohn, Staff Writer

8:00pm, Thursday, March 7th with Glixen and Gollylagging

This DC band is coming up to Boston this Thursday for a night of fun and rocking out with your two other favorite G-letter bands! Glitterer is touring their newest album, Rationale— an interesting amalgamation of the band growing from a single man and his computer to four talented musicians, scouted out across the DC area. Rationale is lyrical, alternative, and yet remains true to Glitterer’s authentic sound. Joining them will be Glixen, who brings a similar sound, with heavy guitars and stylish melodies. The band has been making music since 2020, and is sure to shine at the Crystal Ballroom in Somerville. If those two bands don’t knock your socks off, local band Gollylagging will certainly do the trick. Known for their dynamic punk sound, their raw passion is sure to light up the room and make for a super awesome show.

- Avieana Rivera, Staff Writer

7:45pm, Friday, March 8th with The Vaccines and Daisy the Great

As part of their Inside In/Inside Out tour, English band the Kooks will take the stage in Boston on March 8th. Fans of bands like the Fratellis, the Kaiser Chiefs, the Strokes, Arctic Monkeys and the Libertines will love this show. The band’s music typically features an upbeat rock feel with fun guitar riffs. It will be difficult for the audience of this show not to dance as they hear favorites like “Junk of the Heart” and “She Moves In Her Own Way.”

As if the talent of the headliner were not enough, this show features two incredible openers: The Vaccines and Daisy the Great. Those who love the headliner are sure to find a new favorite band with the Vaccines. Another UK band, the group's discography ranges from catchy pop-rock to a dreamy, almost hypnotic sound that can be heard in their newest album, Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations.

I am particularly excited about the third group set performing because they happen to be one of my all time favorite bands. Vocalists of indie pop band Daisy the Great, Kelley Nicole Dugan and Mina Walker, perform all of their songs in beautiful, multi-part harmonies. As if their remarkable singing was not enough, they are witty lyricists, multi-talented instrumentalists, and entertaining performers. I have been lucky enough to see them live multiple times and am so excited to see them take the stage with these two other talented groups.

Don’t be “Naive” and miss your chance to see these three amazing bands at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on March 8th!

- Annie Sarlin, Staff Writer

7:00pm, Friday, March 8th with Boyish

Following the release of their new album, Blame My Ex, Toronto band the Beaches will be making their way to the Royale on March 8th. The Beaches have been releasing music for a decade, and their newest album is a testament to all of the things this four-piece group can do. They have made a space for themselves in the pop-rock genre— songs such as “Blame Brett,” “Me and Me” and “Everything is Boring” are so much fun in their sound. But many can also resonate with the lyrics, which usually have to do with heartbreak and finding yourself again.

For those who can go to the show, the Beaches' songs are perfect for both singing and dancing, and you will for sure be living the “Sweet Life.”

- Ella Mastroianni, Blog Assistant