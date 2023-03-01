All Female Playlists for International Women’s Day!

Discover WERS :: 02.28.2023
International Womens Day, WERS
Graphics by Sarah Tarlin

Happy Women's History Month!

Join WERS on Wednesday March 8th for International Women's Day, when our playlist will be entirely female. Women solo artists, and women fronted bands will lead every single song on 88.9, from our Morning Show to The Secret Spot. You'll hear a lot of new artists, iconic trailblazers, and some surprises! We'll do the same thing that weekend, March 11th and 12th. Saturday morning on The Coffee House will feature all female singer-songwriters, Standing Room Only will spotlight women composers and lyricists, and Chagigah will have entirely women on their playlist too.

Read on for some of our favorite articles and interviews with women musicians over the last few years, and make sure you listen to 88.9 on March 8th for International Women's Day!

Between 2 Bostonians: Carissa Johnson & Coral Moons' Carly Kraft

Between 2 Bostonians: Carissa Johnson and Coral Moons' Carly Kraft Talk Being Women in Music, International Women's Day

Interview: Molly Rankin of Alvvays 

WERS 88.9FM Artist Interviews - Alvvays Talk Blue Rev

A Tribute to Christine McVie

A Tribute to Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac

Show Review: Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile at TD Garden 10/21/22 - Show Review - WERS 88.9FM

The Vault of Soul: The Pointer Sisters

The Vault of Soul - Legacy of soul artists - The Pointer Sisters - WERS 88.9FM - Boston

Interview: Sharon Van Etten

Interview: Sharon Van Etten

Review: Maggie Rogers Surrender

Album Review: Maggie Rogers Surrender

Interview: MUNAMUNA

Interested in more blog content? Check out last year's International Women's Day roundup here!

LISTEN TO OUR INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY PLAYLIST - LIVE FROM WERS

Over the years, we've welcomed some amazing people to play live at WERS. Check out our favorites in this playlist!

