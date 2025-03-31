Singer Tolieth visits Studio 8-8-9!

(Click the play icon to hear a replay of Tolieth’s interview from Studio 8-8-9!)

Berklee College of Music professor and local music artist Tolieth stopped by Studio 8-8-9 to close out Women’s History Month for a sit down and mini deep dive into music which moves her spirit. Tolieth is both a Berklee professor and alumnus, Tolieth shared the artful way she motivates future artists while simultaneously carving out her own career in the Boston music scene with Urban Coordinator Anytza and WERS’ Live Mix staff led by Cassie.

Tune into Monday, March 31st’s edition of The Secret Spot in the 10pm hour to discover her amazing vocal gift and where to catch her next performances.