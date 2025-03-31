Singer Tolieth visits Studio 8-8-9!

Discover WERS, ERS+, In Studio, WERS at Night :: 03.31.2025
Tolieth Singing 2 Small 4mb

Tolieth Singing

Anytza

Anytza

Tolieth Singing

Tolieth Singing

(Click the play icon to hear a replay of Tolieth’s interview from Studio 8-8-9!)

 

Berklee College of Music professor and local music artist Tolieth stopped by Studio 8-8-9 to close out Women’s History Month for a sit down and mini deep dive into music which moves her spirit. Tolieth is both a Berklee professor and alumnus, Tolieth shared the artful way she motivates future artists while simultaneously carving out her own career in the Boston music scene with Urban Coordinator Anytza and WERS’ Live Mix staff led by Cassie.

Tolieth inside Studio 8-8-9

Tolieth inside Studio 8-8-9

Tune into Monday, March 31st’s edition of The Secret Spot  in the 10pm hour to discover her amazing vocal gift and where to catch her next performances.

Tolieth and Anytza inside Studio 8-8-9

Tolieth and Anytza, Studio 8-8-9

Group Pic Live Mix

Group Pic Live Mix

Uncommon Newsletter

Music reviews, ticket giveaways, live performances & member specials.

Sign Up

We'll never sell your email, be boring or try to sell you on bad music.

Related Posts

Weekly News: R&B Singer-Songwriter SoMo Discusses New Album “The Answers”
Milagres LIVE In Studio
Yann Tiersen LIVE In Studio Performing “In Our Minds”
LIVE In Studio: Hannah Rae
Now Playing

Now Playing

in studio performances

Flock of Dimes LIVE In Studio
In the Studio with Daphne Willis
NOLA’s Hurray for the Riff Raff LIVE on WERS
Matthew E. White LIVE In Studio Performing “Big Love”
Adam Ezra LIVE In Studio Performing “Steal Your Daughter”
Live Mix Recap: Bombay Bicycle Club

CONNECT WITH WERS