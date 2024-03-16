Celebrate WERS History: It’s Our Drive for 75!

75th Birthday, Discover WERS, Member News :: 03.16.2024
Art by Sarah Tarlin and Riley Vechionne
Graphics by Sarah Tarlin and Riley Vechionne

THIS LIVE MUSIC WEEK, CELEBRATE OLD AND NEW FAVORITES WITH OUR FALL CAMPAIGN, 88.9 REWIND

This April at WERS, we're gearing up to celebrate our 75th birthday! Since 1949, we have been serving the Boston community with music and joy. In our “Drive for 75” we'll be raising funds to help us continue bringing you the music you love and throw an awesome birthday party. We can’t wait to begin the festivities!

When you make your donation today, you're supporting local artists, our specialty programming, awesome music and contributing to the future of Boston's UnCommon Radio

You’ll be entered to win an amazing summer concert experience at Fenway Park! 

THIS EXPERIENCE INCLUDES:

  • Pairs of tickets to the 4 most exciting shows at Fenway Park this summer
  • We'll start announcing the shows in the first week of April by putting artists on the scoreboard!

Our grand prize winner will be drawn at 6 PM on Friday, April 26th, 2023, so don't wait - make your donation today!

No purchase necessary to enter. Full contest rules here.

Want to make the biggest difference? Become a sustaining member! Plus, sustainers have their choice of WERS swag, including pieces from our Limited-Edition 75th Birthday Collection!

For $6/month

  • WERS Socks
For $10/month

  • Uncommon Radio T-Shirt
Photo of two hands holding a white mug with a blue design that says "WERS 88.9 FM, 75 Years" with an iPod and CD and 75 above the words.

For $10/Month

  • Limited Edition WERS 75th Birthday Mug
Photo of Emelia, host of Standing Room Only, wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with a "75 Years of Music Discovery, WERS 88.9" logo. She is also holding a cream tote with dark blue straps and an embroidered SRO logo in the center.

For $20/month

  • Limited Edition WERS 75th Birthday Long-Sleeve Hooded T-Shirt
  • Or, Standing Room Only Embroidered Tote Bag

For $50/month - Champion Contribution:

The WERS swag bag including...

  • WERS Tote Bag
  • New York Times digital subscription
  • Your choice of: SRO mug, George Knight mug, WERS 75th Birthday mug, or WERS t-shirt

Want to make an even bigger impact? Join our exclusive 88.9ers society by pledging $88.90/month for even more member benefits and perks!

Have a question for our membership team? Check out our sustaining member FAQ

Sign me up for the Uncommon Newsletter!
Checks made payable to WERS can be sent to:

WERS c/o Membership Department
120 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02116

All donations made to WERS are tax-deductible to the full extent allowable by lawWERS is a department of Emerson College, EIN #04-128-6950

