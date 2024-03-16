Celebrate WERS History: It’s Our Drive for 75!

This April at WERS, we're gearing up to celebrate our 75th birthday! Since 1949, we have been serving the Boston community with music and joy. In our “Drive for 75” we'll be raising funds to help us continue bringing you the music you love and throw an awesome birthday party. We can’t wait to begin the festivities!

When you make your donation today, you're supporting local artists, our specialty programming, awesome music and contributing to the future of Boston's UnCommon Radio