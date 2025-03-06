Will Dailey Live In Studio!

Boston-based independent musician, artist, and advocate Will Dailey stopped by the studio to talk about and play his non-streamable album Boys Talking. Dailey is following a unique release schedule for Boys Talking, inspired by his “$10 Song Tour,” which counters the monopoly of streaming. While this release feels fresh, the experimental folk-Americana blend that Dailey specializes in is here to stay.

Dailey, always a supporter of fair treatment for artists, is using his platform to bring an additional meaning to his recent album by sharing his album on Bandcamp and physical forms only (available on his website).

In the studio, he played three fan-selected songs from Boys Talking live and talked about his upcoming tour dates. You can catch Will Dailey in Norwood, MA, Providence, RI, and Portsmouth, NH in the coming months.

If you want a taste of the album before buying it, check out these live versions he performed in-studio at WERS!