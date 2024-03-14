Unexpected Comebacks: Artists Who Caught A Second Wind

Whether it’s a cross-genre cover that brings new attention to the original, or movie features that bring on a resurgence, or a seemingly random TikTok trend, many artists have had their songs make unexpected comebacks recently. Our music team is here for the second wind they’ve caught. Read on as we unpack examples, from Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s “Murder On the Dancefloor” to “Linger” by the Cranberries.

SOPHIE ELLIS-BEXTOR — “MURDER ON THE DANCEFLOOR”

Originally released in 2001 on Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s debut album Read My Lips, “Murder on the Dancefloor” is the pinnacle of early 2000s disco pop. The song was beloved across the UK and the United States when it was released, and remained on the UK charts throughout 2002. This hit song was lost to the tale of time until the release of Emerald Fennell's Saltburn, in November of 2023. The psychological thriller focuses on themes of wealth, power, and eccentricism. The ending scene features the main character dancing to the 2001 hit. Many viewers left the theater stunned, and with a newfound love for a long-lost hit. Filmmaker Emerald Fennell also aided an unexpected comeback in 2020, when she gave new life to Paris Hilton’s “Stars Are Blind” with her film Promising Young Women.

Since the release of Saltburn, “Murder on the Dancefloor” has soared back up the charts, re-entering charts in the US, UK, and the Billboard Global 200. This song has also gone viral on Tiktok, despite it being removed shortly after when Universal Music Group pulled their catalog from the platform. Still, the film has managed to bring a whole new life to this song, introducing it to new audiences who weren’t alive to hear it in its prime. Ellis-Bextor has since performed the song at the film’s premier, and more recently the 2024 BAFTAs, where Saltburn was nominated for five awards. Upbeat, catchy and fun, this song will surely be loved for generations.

- Avieana Rivera, Staff Writer

TRACY CHAPMAN — “FAST CAR”

In what many (rightfully) called the best moment of the 2024 Grammy Awards, musical legend Tracy Chapman made her first televised appearance in close to a decade to perform her song “Fast Car” alongside country star Luke Combs. Combs had released a more straightforward country take on the song, which originally leaned more into blues rock, in 2023. And as he breathed new life into this 1988 classic, a whole new audience discovered Chapman’s voice — whether her literal voice if they took the extra step of listening to the original, or at the very least her masterful songwriting. When the two came out together at the Grammys, it was clear that Combs had nothing but a deep admiration for Chapman and had no intention to overshadow her. The day after the awards show broadcasted, U.S. streams on Chapman’s original version of “Fast Car” tripled, measuring at close to 637,000 streams according to Luminate.

Chapman has broken barriers across her career, in the country industry in the wake of Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” cover, and beyond. She was only the second Black woman to win Best New Artist when she did so in 1988, and more recently, she became the first Black person to hold sole songwriting credits on a number one song on the Billboard country charts, and first Black person to win the Country Music Awards’ Song of the Year.

Chapman’s narrative in “Fast Car” about a working class couple hoping for a better future despite challenges, holds a message that’s just as relevant today as it was in ‘88. But this song is just the tip of the iceberg in her wonderful catalog, and it is hopefully inspiring a new appreciation of all of her musical contributions

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

THE CRANBERRIES — “LINGER”

The Cranberries were first introduced to the music scene branded as ‘an alternative’ to alternative rock during the ’90s. With clever lyricism, dreamy instrumentals and Dolores O’Riordan’s beautiful vocals, the Irish band established an unapologetic feminine sound to a genre that was populated by male singers. Between their most notable albums, No Need to Argue (1994) and Everyone Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? (1993), the ladder stands out as it includes two of their most famous songs, “Linger” and “Dreams.”

In recent years, the Cranberries have attracted fans from newer generations. This is linked to the rise of TikTok, which helped popularize the track “Linger” with memes surrounding the “letting-it-linger mindset.” Likewise, their songs have been featured in plenty of media, such as Derry Girls (2018-2022) and Pen15 (2019-2021). With this continuous usage, it is clear the band is not saying goodbye anytime soon, but we are not complaining. Afterall, when it comes to being wrapped around someone’s fingers, who could possibly be better up for the job than the Cranberries?

- Jimena Cieza, Staff Writer

BILLY JOEL

When I picture Billy Joel, I think of moments when I was little. Maybe my dad held the wheel and drove me somewhere. Probably while home, and at night time too, when Billy Joel’s voice felt the most comforting after a long day at school. He is the epitome of the magic of '70s-’80s rock — an ageless and endearing nostalgic figure and sound. He is a legend who has captivated the music industry and audiences across generations. After all, with iconic songs like “Zanzibar” and “Vienna” trending every now and then on platforms like TikTok, Billy Joel’s music has transcended the ever-changing music industry. It has captured the hearts of Gen Z and beyond.

With 33 Top 40 hits, 23 Grammy nominations, 6 Grammy wins, and being recognized by Madison Square Garden as their first “music” franchise, Billy Joel is surely an accomplished musician. Since the start of his career in 1971, he has sold over 150 million records, performed about a 100 times in Madison Square Garden alone, won several awards and recognitions, and been deemed an “icon,” a “legend,” and a musician whose impact within the music industry is “incomparable.” If you are a fan of his and think his trending on TikTok is unexpected, you may be more surprised (and excited!) to know he released a new single, titled “Turn The Lights Back On.” It’s been 17 years since he last released music, leaving many fans moved and stoked for what’s to come from this famed “Piano Man.”

- Isabella Kohn, Staff Writer

MARINA DIAMANDIS

Most well-known for tracks like “Primadonna” and “How To Be A Heartbreaker” from Electra Heart (2012), Welsh singer-songwriter MARINA (previously Marina and the Diamonds) has been an active force in pop music since 2009. Marina Diamandis pioneered a hoard of Tumblr teens and angsty fans in the mid-2010s, and her reputation lives on through a mass of 20-somethings today.

Though MARINA never fell into obscurity or out of rotation for adoring fans and pop heads alike, her popularity has uniquely surged past Electra Heart fame in recent years due to the use of her songs on TikTok. Particularly, tracks from her debut album, The Family Jewels (2010), have received fresh admiration and reached a newer generation by way of the social media app. Songs like “Hermit the Frog” and “Are You Satisfied?” are the soundtracks to various, addictive trends. Possibly the most successful rebirth of one of MARINA’s tracks is the 2010 single “Oh No!” — even the official music video’s title was changed to match the snippet most used widely on the short-form video platform. MARINA herself has invited, and played along, with these trends, posting her own TikTok content and lip syncing along to her own voice.

- Sofia Giarrusso, Staff Writer

JEFF BUCKLEY — “LOVER, YOU SHOULD’VE COME OVER”

The American rock musician Jeff Buckley rose to fame in New York in the early 1990s, and is once again coming back into the spotlight. Buckley was a singer, song-writer and guitarist. He was originally from California but reinvented himself and moved to New York City in 1990. At the start of his time in New York, he gained his fame from playing mostly cover songs. Buckley slowly started transitioning to performing his own written music, amassing a large following across America. Buckley unfortunately passed away in 1997 after releasing only one full studio album in 1994, titled Grace.

While there are multiple songs that Buckley became known for during his time, including his cover of “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen, and his own songs “Last Goodbye” and “Grace,” there is one song in particular that has come back and taken the internet by storm. “Lover, You Should’ve Come Over,” the seventh track on Grace has made a prominent resurgence on TikTok after sound clips of the song went viral, including Buckleys live performances and the studio version of the song. Buckley’s lyricism and striking voice are prominent in this song that is full of heartache and yearning, and it is truly not a surprise that it has gained a new following in the 20th century. Though “Lover, you Should’ve Come Over” is one of Buckley’s most popular songs right now, a few other of his songs have also gone viral on TikTok, contributing to the new growth of fans for his music. As can be seen from Buckley’s return to fame from beyond the grave, appreciation and enjoyment of heartfelt and bittersweet music really is ‘never over.’

- Caitlin Molloy, Staff Writer

KATE BUSH — “RUNNING UP THAT HILL”

(Quoted from our 2022 Pick of the Week amid the song’s resurgence. By Tatum Jenkins, former Music Coordinator)

“37 years after its release, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” from Kate Bush is receiving the attention it fully deserves. We have the popular Netflix series Stranger Things to thank for the resurgence of this song. Nora Felder, the music supervisor of Stranger Things, was who first reached out to Bush about using “Running Up That Hill.” Bush reportedly agreed because she's a fan of the show. After “Running Up That Hill" was featured in a critical part of the plot in the first volume of season four, people have flocked to listen to the track. Because of Stranger Things, “Running Up That Hill” has found itself on top charts in Britain and the US with streaming numbers that would make the average person’s eyes boggle.

Bush has since commented on the attention the song has received. She wrote, “I want to thank [the Duffer Brothers (the creators of Stranger Things)] so much for bringing the song into so many people’s lives… I have to admit I feel really moved by it all.” As an artist who has hidden from the spotlight, this message proves just how wild the streaming phenomenon around this song is.

She’s already broken quite a few records with this song. These include Bush becoming the oldest female artist to score a no. 1 hit and the longest time a song has taken to reach no. 1 on the charts. But there may be more in store if fans continue to listen. While Bush doesn’t do much press or live performances, I think we can only expect more love for Kate Bush from the attention garnered by “Running Up That Hill.” As more and more young people discover her discography, her genius and contributions to music will be recognized even further.”