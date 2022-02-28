The Head and the Heart "Virginia (Wind in the Night)"

By Claire Dunham, Staff Writer

What happens when your hometown doesn’t feel quite like home anymore? The Head and The Heart attempt to answer this question in their new song “Virginia (Wind In The Night).” The track is the second single from the band’s highly-anticipated album Every Shade of Blue.



BREAKING DOWN THE LYRICS OF “VIRGINIA (WIND IN THE NIGHT)”

The lyrics of “Virginia (Wind In The Night)” suggest a disconnect from the places the band once called home. For band members Jonathan Russell and Tyler Williams, the song’s lyrics describe their literal hometown of Richmond, Virginia. Both Russell and Williams moved to Seattle, joined the band, and after the release of their first album in 2010, started putting on shows across the U.S. and Europe. From that point on, the band toured extensively for years. Lyrics like, “I've traveled all over in my life, but nothing's slowed me down,” and, “This place that I used to love, well, it's just another town,” perfectly illustrate feelings of detachment and loneliness. The band members want a home to settle down in, but after touring for so long, they feel lost.

Although the lyrics describe Virginia as a cold and unfamiliar place, the song has an underlying message of hope. This hopefulness is most evident in the chorus: “Virginia don't sound like she used to. Virginia don't feel like she used to, but I can feel a heart beating for me, baby.” The band members can still feel the love, or the “beating heart,” of Virginia.



DIVING INTO THE SOUND OF “VIRGINIA (WIND IN THE NIGHT)”

“Virginia (Wind In The Night)” begins with Russell’s echoing vocals and a simple piano accompaniment. This somber combination makes the first verse sound like a shout into the void. As the song progresses, the drums, guitars, bass, and background vocals help create a more lively sound. This “slow to upbeat” song progression is typical for The Head and The Heart. Other songs by the group like “All We Ever Knew” and “Lost in My Mind” also have soft beginnings but transition into complex and full-bodied melodies.



WHAT'S NEXT FOR THE HEAD AND THE HEART?

In an interview with Consequence Sound, Russell stated that the new album, Every Shade of Blue, is an honest reflection of their complicated lives. The album consists of 16 tracks and will be released on April 29th. Russell insists that writing and recording the album was a rewarding experience for the band, “We’re finally putting it all out there. We’re so proud of it, proud of knowing all of us are really being represented on this album.” The Head and The Heart kick off their U.S. tour on June 1st, and the group will be in Boston on June 10th at the Leader Bank Pavilion.

