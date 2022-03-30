Roast From Your Host

Programming Coordinator and early-afternoon host Meghan Hockridge roasts host Phil Jones:

“Phil turns into a different person when Caroline polachek comes on the air — he’s hiding his party animal side from us.”

Music Coordinator and host of All New From 8-9 Tatum Jenkins roasts General Manager D Simpson:

"I think D is Batman. Every time we're on a Zoom call, he never has a real background. What is he hiding? His bat cave, probably."

Blog Coordinator Nora Onanian roasts Music Coordinator Tatum Jenkins:

"Tatum is completely willing to write a 2,000 word personal essay for the music blog (which she nearly has), but plans to graduate without ever having written a 300-word pick of the week. A little un-writing, literature & publishing major-like if you ask me."