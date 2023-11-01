Interview: Squirrel Flower Helps Us Reopen Studio 889

Artist Interviews, Discover WERS, In Studio :: 10.31.2023

Photos by Brooke Vickerman

Local artist Squirrel Flower’s great grandfather wrote children’s novels. Now she follows in his artistic footsteps by singing rock songs. Membership Assistant Zac Poulin sat down with her in the newly refurbished Studio 889 and talked about her new album Tomorrow’s Fire, which came out on October 13th.

 

SO YOU GREW UP IN ARLINGTON AND YOU ARE PERFORMING AT BRIGHTON MUSIC HALL TONIGHT. HOW DOES IT FEEL TO BE IN YOUR OLD STOMPING GROUNDS PERFORMING?

Squirrel Flower: It feels really cool. It's always so fun to be back here and play at the venues that I grew up going to and seeing my favorite bands at.

 

AND YOU SAID YOUR FAMILY’S GOING TO BE THERE TONIGHT?

SF: Yes, they're all going.

 

YOUR GREAT GRANDPA ALSO WROTE A BOOK CALLED TOMORROW’S FIRE. COULD YOU TELL ME ABOUT HOW SOME OF THE THEMES FROM THAT BOOK RELATE TO THIS ALBUM?

SF: I read that book about a little over a year ago and the book is about a traveling musician and poet in the middle ages and it is sort of his story about following music, letting music guide him through life and all of the struggles and the joys of that. And as a touring professional musician I really identified with that and it really moved me. Just the idea of being an artist and putting art first. You have to rely a lot on hope and on creative spark. I wanted to name the album Tomorrow’s Fire to sort of honor that.

Squirrel Flower's new album, Tomorrow's Fire, is out now!

Uncommon Newsletter

Music reviews, ticket giveaways, live performances & member specials.

Sign Up

We'll never sell your email, be boring or try to sell you on bad music.

Related Posts

Interview: The Story Behind Local Artist Squirrel Flower’s Origins
New Discoveries: Squirrel Flower, Chris Cornell, and More
Rebuild Studio 889!
Update On Studio 889’s Rebuild
Now Playing

Now Playing

in studio performances

Live Mix Recap: Charly Bliss
2019 Live Mix Recap!
LIVE In Studio: Hannah Rae
Live Mix Recap: Ra Ra Riot
The Kooks LIVE In Studio Performing “Ooh La” [Acoustic]
Steve Earle Live in the Studio

CONNECT WITH WERS