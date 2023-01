Each year on Martin Luther King Jr. Day we ask listeners to share songs about change and people power. From Nina Simone's attack on segregation in "Mississippi Goddamn", to U2's indictment of needless war in "Bullet the Blue Sky" to Brandi Carlile's anthem of acceptance for all gender's and sexual identities in "The Joke", share the songs that help imagine Dr. King's vision of a world where the boundaries between people are broken down. We'll play as many as we can on Monday January 16th.