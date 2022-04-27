TORO Y MOI - “THE LOOP”

A spearhead of the chillwave genre, singer Toro y Moi has released “The Loop,” the third single from his upcoming seventh studio album. Over a funky beat with a retro influence, Toro y Moi sings about how hard it is to keep up in this new age of the internet. He conveys this theme with lines like “East Coast friends fill me in, I know you get the early scoop. Online trends that border cringe start to feel overused.” The track is indicative of him exploring a new direction of songwriting as it takes on a more laid-back approach than his last album, Outer Peace, which he released in 2019.

“The Loop” utilizes psychedelic guitar passages, but still has an overall chill vibe. This is a theme Toro y Moi says he is aiming to continue on his upcoming project. The album, Mahal, is set for release on April 29th, 2022.

- Breanna Nesbeth, Staff Writer

RIVER WHYLESS - “PROMISE RINGS”

The art-folk quartet from Asheville, North Carolina, River Whyless, released their fourth album Monoflora on April 8th. But before its release came the single “Promise Rings.” The song is knee-deep in nostalgia and retrospect. It grooves subliminally with a mellow rhythm section consisting of laid-back drums and staccato piano outlining chords. During the instrumental verse, a gorgeous string arrangement swells, making a song so dedicated to a particular time and place timeless by its very nature. Lyrics reminiscent of teenage life corroborate the music video, which comprises old camcorder footage of the bandmates as their younger selves. Lines like, “I was the one they warned you about, and you were a foreign taste in my mouth” paint a picture of the jealousy and pettiness typical in adolescent life.

By placing the rose-colored glasses over their own eyes, River Whyless offers a reflection to listeners: How have we been shaped by our past, and what do we want from our future?

- T.J. Grant, Staff Writer

ADIA VICTORIA - “AIN’T KILLED ME YET”

In her newest single “Ain’t Killed Me Yet,” Adia Victoria pulls on her own struggle to survive as her inspiration. In the midst of the pandemic, when many artists' main form of income — touring — had been completely wiped out, Victoria needed a new way to pay the bills. She took up a job at an Amazon warehouse. On her way to a nightshift at the warehouse, Adia Victoria started writing this song.

Her voice stands up in protest against death. Bluesy guitars and driving drums support her and push the song forward despite the grueling conditions you can feel her experience. She ends every chorus by proclaiming, “Know it's a hard way living but, the living ain't killed me yet.” Even more, she sings it twice in every chorus, further staking her ground. In “Ain’t Killed Me Yet,” Adia Victoria declares that even in the grimmest of conditions, she has hope and a will to survive.

- Meghan Hockridge, Program Coordinator

BLOC PARTY - “IF WE GET CAUGHT”

Recently, English rock band Bloc Party treated listeners to a new song. “If We Get Caught” is the fourth release from their upcoming album Alpha Games, which will mark their first album in over six years. They say that the album is heavy with dance-worthy songs with a punk edge, and “If We Get Caught” gives us such a clear glimpse into that sound. At the same time, the lyrics offer a tender side to the song, which is simply enthralling. We can’t wait to hear more from them very soon in the future!

- Erin Norton, Membership Assistant

