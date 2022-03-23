THE CACTUS BLOSSOMS - “HEY BABY”

The Cactus Blossoms, based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a band composed of brothers Jack Torrey and Page Burkum. The band recently released their third album One Day with the lead single called “Hey Baby.” The track sings of being on the road again and taking a trip. With notes of country and folk, the band has kept to their stipped-back singer-songwriter roots in this new release. The chorus sings, “Hey baby, I hope it all works out, it always works out.”

From 2020 to now the pair has been working together for the release of their upcoming album, taking quarantine as an opportunity to make more music. One Day features 11 new songs, including a collaboration with the duo's former tour mate and indie-rock legend Jenny Lewis of Rilo Kiley. The band is currently on their U.S tour with Asheville, North Carolina-based artist Alexa Rose and will finish the last leg with New Orleans musician Esther Rose.

- Amber Garcia, Staff Writer

NATHANIEL RATELIFF AND THE NIGHTSWEATS - “FACE DOWN IN THE MOMENT”

Nathaniel Rateliff always manages to get creative with the help of his side band The Night Sweats, and it shows with their latest, "Face Down in the Moment." Rateliff's voice shines through, complemented by an understated, yet beautiful instrumental. Rather than a song, it feels like a story of letting go and finding peace, and even the musicality of the song reflects that. It's a song worth sticking around until the end, especially because of the horns that later transcend the other sounds that give it an ethereal element. Let loose and let go with "Face Down in the Moment" by Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats.

- Tatum Jenkins, Music Coordinator

BARTEES STRANGE - “HEAVY HEART”

More than a year after the release of his debut album Live Forever, Bartees Strange just released a new single. “Heavy Heart” is a song about experiencing guilt while being successful, especially during pandemic times. In the music video, he pays tribute to both his father and grandfather by wearing their clothing. Bartees Strange has been labeled as a Rolling Stone “Artist You Need to Know” and it is clear to see why. He is currently on tour with Car Seat Headrest — the two set to rock the HOB on March 26th — and in May, he will head overseas to begin his European and UK tour!

- Erin Norton, Membership Assistant

HEX GF - “DOMINO”

Following their debut single earlier this year, hex gf starts to solidify their sound as a group with their second release “Domino.” A natural playfulness in their art tends to place them in the indie-pop genre. The song, reflective of their own relationship as a duo, talks of soft love and the feeling of still wanting someone in your life even after your time together has come to an end.

This new group comprises of two former members of the larger band Magic Man. Magic Man started in Rhode Island in 2009 but grew into a full-fledged group when they moved to Boston. Following the band’s break up in August of 2019, Justine Bowe and Sam Lee decided to stay in the area and continue to create music together, naming their new project hex gf.

- Kira Weaver, Staff Writer

Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some new songs you can't miss. For even more new releases, listen to All New From 8-9 every evening on 88.9

