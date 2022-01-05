Playlist: New Discoveries 1/4

JACK WHITE - “TAKING ME BACK”

Jack White is loud and proud on his latest, "Taking Me Back." He has two albums coming out this year, and this is an amazing taste of what is to come. Abashed in its instrumentals, this song rips through speakers with an explosion of sound; there's no sonic negative space. The song is being used as part of the new version of the video game Call of Duty and it's the perfect tune for it. It has an aggressive energy suited for any activity that requires concentration and lots of energy, such as a workout or a video game. I can't wait to see what Jack White does with these next two projects, and "Taking Me Back" proves it's going to be memorable.

- Tatum Jenkins, Music Coordinator

SARAH BORGES - “WOULDN’T YOU KNOW”

Local artist and Emerson College alumna Sarah Borges is gearing up to release another album later next month titled Together Alone. Not only is the project a fitting sentiment for the isolating age of COVID, but in an interview with Broadway World, she hinted that it is her most personal yet. "The record feels really comfortable, like a second skin already. It's a good representation of who I am, both musically and personally,” she said.

Lead single “Wasting My Time” gives the album’s first taste, and the track “Wouldn’t You Know” will soon make its debut. Through her work both as a frontwoman of The Broken Singles and as a soloist over the years, Borges has developed a unique musical style, ranging from twangy country to rock n’ roll, and an ability to resonate with listeners lyrically. We can't wait to see how she has grown since her last album and play “Wouldn’t You Know” on our all new music hour from 8-9 p.m. Sarah Borges’ album Together Alone is due February 18.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

BEACH HOUSE - “SUPERSTAR”

Beach House is back with another four songs for their upcoming album Once Twice Melody which is set to be fully released also on February 18. One of the latest tracks is another dreamy and signature sounding Beach House song titled “Superstar.” This song compares a failing relationship to a falling star, hence its name. The lyrics reminisce on all of the amazing parts that came with the relationship, while also tackling the harsh reality that all good things must come to an end. Be sure to check out “Superstar” and the rest of the new set of releases!

- Erin Norton, Membership Assistant

