This Live Music Week has one of our most exciting lineups of live sessions yet! We're inviting bands to play live in Studio 889 and digging up past gems, from Tegan and Sara to Buffalo Tom. Read on for our list of ten songs to catch and to find out when you can tune in to hear them.

TEGAN AND SARA - MONDAY AT 12 P.M.

Sisterly duo Tegan and Sara continue to take the world by storm! Circa 2012, they came into Studio 889 to give us a taste of their 2013 album Heartthrob. The lead single from that album, titled “Closer,” went on to become their most listened to tracks. While they’ve gone on to play it countless times, live in our studio was one of the very first plays of this hit. Make sure you join 88.9 on Monday at noon so that you don’t miss this super special archived set.

BEAR’S DEN - MONDAY AT 6 P.M.

Our 2017 live set from London-based band Bear’s Den sounds like it was recorded yesterday. The duo harmonize in perfect sync with a beautifully melancholy acoustic backing. The song they opened with, “Red Earth & Pouring Rain,” will give you chills, especially when the finger-plucked guitar solo hits towards the end. It’s an emotional set, but one that ultimately delivers a feel-good, uplifting spirit. Catch it on Monday evening!

DEHD - TUESDAY AT 12 P.M.

We couldn’t be more excited for Dehd to join us live in Studio 889 for a performance on Tuesday! And, of course, to air it at noon for all to hear! The band, who just put out their killer third album Blue Skies, is one of our favorite new discoveries this year. All of their music has a contagious energy to it, but “Bad Love” is especially fun to pour your heart into as you sing along: “Yea now run baby run, run from the bad love.”

PRATEEK KUHAD - TUESDAY AT 6 P.M.

Having Indian artist Prateek Kuhad join us in Studio 889 amid some of his East Coast stops was an incredible treat this summer. You won’t want to miss his performance of “Favorite Peeps” when we air the live session that we snatched on Tuesday evening. It’s a sweet ode to friendship with a beautiful acoustic melody; gentle and riveting at the same time.

CAUTIOUS CLAY - WEDNESDAY AT 12 P.M.

Cautious Clay broke out his flute for an in-studio live set just a few months back, and absolutely wowed us with his multi-talented performance. Answering interview questions in between songs, the singer-songwriter also gave us an inside look behind his creative genius. The all-acoustic set has one of its most special moments with the track “Wildfire,” which you’ll luckily be able to catch when we air the full-thing on Wednesday at noon!

ADAM EZRA - WEDNESDAY AT 6 P.M.

We can’t wait to debut this brand new live session from one of our favorite folk artists to come out of Boston, Adam Ezra! His most recent LP, titled The Album Project, Vol. 1, has the perfect range of slower, emotional moments and more cheery ones, and we think the live session balances this range perfectly as well. Make sure to listen for songs like “Switching To Whiskey” from Adam Ezra on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

BUFFALO TOM - THURSDAY AT 12 P.M.

The trio of Buffalo Tom are Boston legends. WERS was lucky to get them to come into studio for a live session in 2018. They played songs off of their just-released album Quiet and Peace amongst some classics and they truly rocked out. In a more laid back moment of the set, Buffalo Tom delivered “See High the Hemlock Grows.” Though cool and collected, you’ll be able to tell they gave it their all when you tune in to hear it on Thursday at noon.

BELLY - THURSDAY AT 6 P.M.

Just a few years ago, Belly came in-studio and gifted us an extra long set, so packed with great tunes that we split it into two parts on our Youtube channel. When you tune in this Live Music Week, we’ll be sure to leave you with the gems from it. “Human Child” has a warm, mood-boosting sound that will leave you in the perfect mood as you wind down Thursday evening.

THE SHINS - FRIDAY AT 12 P.M.

We’re digging up a 2012 live session from the Shins as one of our last live sessions of the week. There’s nothing quite like James Mercer’s distinctive vocals and lyricism. We hope you’ll join us on Friday at noon to hear the Shins deliver “New Slang” and other acoustic hits. Their set is sure to give you the extra push to get through the last leg of the week.

RIPE - FRIDAY AT 6 P.M.

This live session from Boston-based band Ripe is extra special to us, as it was the first one we were able to record at the WERS studio since pre-pandemic. It had been 785 days since another band had been with us in-person, and Ripe made us remember what’s so special about it. The group of seven brought so much passion to their performance. Make sure you join us Friday evening to hear their catchy single “Settling.” The accents of trumpet and the catchy guitar riff in the song bring a fun, energetic summery-feel.