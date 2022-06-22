Playlist: New Discoveries 6/21

LUCIUS — “DANCE AROUND IT”

There has never been a pandemic anthem as uplifting as “Dance Around It” by Lucius. The song serves as the group’s fourth single from their newest and fourth LP, Second Nature, which came out via Mom+Pop on April 8th.

Not only does “Dance Around It” feature the two leading women of Lucius, Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, but Brandi Carlile and Sheryl Crow also make an appearance on the single. Both Wolfe and Laessig attended Boston’s very own Berklee College of Music as voice majors, which makes the features even more astonishing. How can so much talent be captured in three and a half minutes of music?

Rooted in benevolent avoidance and escapism, “Dance Around It” attempts to quite literally “Sweep that under the rug,” and by “that,” they mean the pandemic. Lucius noted that the addition of Carlile and Crow “felt like dancing through that last part of a dark tunnel.”

- T.J. Grant, Staff Writer

PRATEEK KUHAD — “FAVORITE PEEPS”

As the Beatles once said: “I get by with a little help from my friends.” Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad echoes a similar sentiment in his single, “Favorite Peeps.”

The track holds the third spot on the tracklisting of Kuhad’s newest record, The Way That Lovers Do. Thematically, the new album entails the musician’s experience with love and the highs and lows of interpersonal relationships. Though, “Favorite Peeps” focuses on the more platonic realm of friendship. Kuhad’s soft acoustic melody cohesively intertwines with his soft, sentimental lyrics that proudly proclaim his gratitude for his friends. He sings, “They keep me in check when I wanna break-in, to my own self, within my debris. I need all the hugs I can get from my, favorite bugs. They need me too.” To Kuhad, friendship is a saving grace of sorts. His friends give him both a shoulder to cry on and a reason to carry on living. In just three minutes, this talented singer-songwriter clearly demonstrates how important friendship is in this short, but beautiful life.

You, too, can become one of Kuhad’s favorite peeps if you catch his summer tour in a city near you, and stream his record, The Way That Lovers Do.

- Sophie Severs, Staff Writer

CAFUNÉ — “TEK IT”

“Tek It” from Cafuné is absolutely everywhere on social media and we have no complaints whatsoever. Making music together since 2015, the duo Sedona Schat and Noah Yoo named themselves Cafuné, which roughly translates to “the act of running your fingers through a loved one’s hair.” Just like what their name means, the chorus in “Tek It” is enough to give a person goosebumps. The entire song is filled with almost beautiful lyrics of yearning and lovesickness. These feelings are especially encapsulated in the phrase that blew up on TikTok, “I watch the moon, let it run my mood. Can’t stop thinking of you.” This song is simply the dictionary definition of a perfect upbeat summer song.

- Erin Norton, Membership Assistant

