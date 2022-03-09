KURT VILE — “LIKE EXPLODING STONES”

In a hypnotic sonic journey, Kurt Vile announces his new album Watch My Moves with a new song “Like Exploding Stones.” The song at a whopping 7 minutes and 18 seconds still feels like just the beginning of what's to come from Vile. “Like Exploding Stones'' guides us through a lush world of sounds and music that start to blend into each other and blur the lines of the structure of the song.

The whole track is backed by a consistent drumbeat that stays simple and steady, perfect for grounding this already very trippy song. The song has what sounds like a few guitars playing over each other, twisting and turning the riff and melody around. And to add to the already full and spacious sound, there are some synths to contribute to the beautiful chaos. Kurt Vile's own voice grounds the song as well. Sounding laid back and calm, he declutters the song and pulls you through it. Kurt Vile’s new album Watch My Moves comes out on April 15th.

- Meghan Hockridge, Program Coordinator

DEHD — “BAD LOVE”

The energy of Dehd’s “Bad Love,” is just contagious enough to pull you out of your winter blues. “Bad Loves” comes as the band’s first single since their highly acclaimed sophomore album Flower of Devotion came out in 2020. As is the case with most bands working towards a third full-length, the track sees Dehd confidently owning the qualities that make their sound distinctive. It leans on vocalist Emily Kempf’s gritty style, and the exchange between instrumentation and vocals is as playful as ever.

While the start of the song seems fit for a slow-motion, dramatic movie scene, it quickly picks up with bursting drums, a lush bass line, and electric guitar accents — a fun fake-out of sorts. Through the lyrics, the band encourages you to “run, run, run, run from the bad love” and instead follow your heart to something new. Moving into Spring, Dehd’s “Bad Love” is the perfect soundtrack for this next chapter.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

FUTURE ISLANDS — “KING OF SWEDEN”

The band Future Islands has released their first song since 2020, called “King of Sweden”. The new song was showcased on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “King of Sweden” starts off in an up-beat, and mellow acoustic sound. The energetic synths take us to a fun chorus. The chorus sings, “You are all I needm, nothing said could change a thing. Where you go — I go. Just say and I’ll leave.” The synth-pop band’s new song sings of love, fear, and discovery. Following their old sound, they have stuck with a 80’s, folk groove, giving us a hint as to what is to come for new music.

It hasn’t been confirmed whether or not the band will be releasing a new album soon, but the band has confirmed they have new music in the works. Future Islands have also announced a 2022 North American tour, their first tour since 2018.

- Amber Garcia, Staff Writer

TROMBONE SHORTY — “COME BACK”

Troy Andrews, the individual behind Trombone Shorty, started sharing his musical talents with the world at only age 4, playing the trombone at the Jazz Fest in New Orleans. Since then, he has continued to make a name for himself, producing, acting, doing philanthropic work, and of course making music. His latest musical release, “Come Back,” starts off with an explosive level of groove from his band. Bass, guitar and keys create this clean, dancey backing. Shining horns sprout enthusiastically from the funky sounds, and then Andrews vocals come in smooth.

“Come Back” is the lead single of Trombone Shorty’s upcoming album Lift, due April 29. The album, his first in five years, is in dedication to his mother, who recently passed away. This dedication is seen in the album’s cover, a picture of a young Andrews held up in his mom’s arms as well as in its spirit as indicated by “Come Back” — lifting and empowering despite navigating loss and other heavy subjects.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

