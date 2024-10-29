Our Favorite Halloween Hits

Happy Halloweek Boston! At 'ERS, we are excited to share the Halloween hits that our writers are loving this year!

Halloween by Noah Kahan

At a cross between a beautifully devastating New England fall song and a Halloween jam lives “Halloween” by Noah Kahan. This song isn’t your typical spooky jam, as it’s actually not about Halloween. In the song he sings “It’s not Halloween but the ghost you dressed up as sure knows how to haunt,” grieving the ghost of an old lover. This not only mentions the greatest city in the world (Boston of course!) but it also has the perfect fall vibes to get you through your pre-winter blues. If your fall plans include a stroll through the commons to admire the foliage, I highly suggest adding this to your playlist.

- Avieana Rivera, Music Coordinator

My Girlfriend Is a Witch by October Country

A song that is just fun to listen to in general during the Halloween season is, “My Girlfriend Is a Witch” by October Country. The song is all about, as the title suggests, your girlfriend being a witch. In the song, the band sings lyrics such as, “Spells fill the air, I think I hear footsteps on my stair coming near her thoughts are telling me that she’s here, I know my girlfriend is a witch,” which give the listener a mystical or enchanted feeling, not to mention the incredible guitar solo in the middle of the song. The song is perfect to listen to while setting up your house or apartment for Halloween, handing out candy, or going out trick or treating with your friends! If you’re looking for something to get you into the spooky season vibe, then this song is perfect for you!

- Fenton Wright, Staff Writer

Ghosts That We Knew by Mumford & Sons

Want a spooky melancholy song to listen to this spooky season? Then look no further: Ghosts That We Knew by Mumford & Sons. This song is peak folk music and really puts you into that fall feeling. It’s a super easy song to get lost in as the days get shorter and nights get colder. Personally, I love listening to it when walking through the Boston Common and looking at all the changing leaves. It’s always good to be emotional when walking through the Boston Common, it seems to be a popular place to cry.

- Rebecca Kasuba, Staff Writer

Sad Halloween Song by Aubrey Key

Happy Halloweens are overrated anyways. “Sad Halloween Song” by Aubrey Key is for the costumes that get spilled on, the empty candy baskets, the future cavities, Linus waiting for The Great Pumpkin, and anyone else who wants a bit of somberness with the spookiness. With his slow, twangy strums Aubrey sure knows how to set the mood for an emotionally hollow Halloween. The b-side of the South Carolina songwriter’s 2022 Halloween single is “Halloween Won’t Be The Same Without You,” which is more upbeat than “Sad Halloween Song,” but still strikes at the true horror of Halloween: how is it already November? If you want a twist of melancholy to your holiday festivities, Aubrey Key’s “Sad Halloween Song” is a great place to start.

- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Halloween by Siouxsie and the Banshees

If the goth music style of Siouxsie and the Banshees isn’t enough to get you in the spooky mood, this song will undoubtedly have you looking forward to the holiday. Siouxie Sioux delivers her usual incredible, haunting vocals, accompanied by a syncopated, wailing guitar riff and catchy drum beats. Sioux sings reminiscently, longing for the wonder of Halloween as a child. While this might seem too sad to put on your party playlist, the song fondly recounts the past days of putting on a mask and trick or treating. If you need a break from the endless loop of “Monster Mash” and “Ghostbusters,” put on some white face makeup and black eye shadow and remember “the bitter and the sweet” of your own childhood Halloweens.

- Annie Sarlin, Staff Writer

Heads Will Roll by Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Synonymous with the Halloween season are synth heavy anthems with eerie themes. The 2009 track, “Heads Will Roll” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs is a statement piece to any spooky season playlist. The vocalist, Karen O sings catchy and repetitive lyrics “Off with your head // Dance ‘till you’re dead” that is sure to make everyone dance the night away despite the darker connotation of the text. This song lives in the good company of 80’s synth hits from Michael Jackson or Soft Cell, but lives on its own as a modern take on the classics. The song has also found a vibrant life through the release of A-Trak remixes that are perfect for getting the energy of any party up even higher. So loosen up this halloween and let those heads roll!

- Lucia Cinquino, Staff Writer

Black Magic Woman by Fleetwood Mac

Written in 1968 by Peter Green of Fleetwood Mac, “Black Magic Woman” has been well-loved since it was first released (and was also covered by Santana in 1970!), reaching #37 in the UK. “Black Magic Woman” is a perfect Halloween song for classic rock fans, with its pining lyrics telling of a spellbinding woman. Green writes, “I got a black magic woman //

Got me so blind I can't see,” and “Yes, you got your spell on me, baby // You're turning my heart into stone,” which, in turn, brings us into a shared experience of being under a spell with the narrator. “Black Magic Woman” (or any Fleetwood song) is a perfect choice for a chilly October evening.

- Ana Achata, Staff Writer

Halloween by Phoebe Bridgers

Another great recommendation is Halloween by Phoebe Bridgers if you’re looking for more of an indie vibe. Still this song is at a slower pace and has a sad quality to it. The Common is calling your name, I’m telling you. Anyway, is this song really about Halloween? Not really. But isn’t everything kind of about Halloween? All very deep questions to contemplate while you listen to these two songs on a rainy autumn night. Personally, I think drawing and/or reading to these songs is a great way to immerse yourself into the music and just relax, or cry (in the Boston Common possibly). Your choice, happy listening!

- Rebecca Kasuba, Staff Writer