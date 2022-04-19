Join WERS In Going “Green” This Earth Day

“GREEN RIVER” BY CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL

This classic song from the sixties has a very memorable sound to it thanks to its iconic guitar riffs and lyrics, taking me back to my favorite summertime memories. John Fogerty wrote “Green River” to be about a place he went to with his family every year and had some of his happiest experiences at. Where he actually got the title was not actually from this location but from a soda flavor titled Green River. From its lyrics to its easy-going but upbeat sound, I can’t help but think of all the fun times that being outdoors brings while I listen.

- Erin Norton, Membership Assistant

“IT AIN’T EASY BEING GREEN” BY RAY CHARLES

Originally written by Jim Henson for Sesame Street’s Kermit the Frog, “It’s Not Easy Bein’ Green” (or simply, “Bein' Green”) depicts the difficulties of blending in as “the color of the leaves.” By the end of the song, Kermit realizes the beauty and immense power of the simplistic color. It can be “big like an ocean,” “important like a mountain,” and “tall like a tree.” All in all, the color green is beautiful, and it’s “what I want to be,” Kermit decides. “Bein’ Green” has been covered by Ray Charles and many other artists, including Frank Sinatra, Van Morrison, Diana Ross and Tony Bennet. Its universal message conveys both self-acceptance and appreciation of the earth. Green surrounds us everywhere we go, and it should stay that way.

- T.J. Grant, Staff Writer

“SOLAR POWER” BY LORDE

Inspired by the transformative power of nature, Lorde teamed up with Jack Antonoff to create this feel-good summer anthem. It’s the title track from the singer’s 2021 album and indicates a deviation from her typical synth-heavy dance music. The song’s lyrics like “Acid Green, aquamarine” illustrate the vibrancy and bliss of a day at the beach. Lorde frequently writes about color because of her synesthesia, a condition that allows her to actually see the music she hears. When the musician combines these colorful lyrics with an upbeat acoustic sound, listeners are instantly transported to a warm summer’s day.

- Claire Dunham, Staff Writer

“PLASTIC BEACH” BY GORILLAZ (FEAT. MICK JONES AND PAUL SIMONON)

The titular track off their third studio album, “Plastic Beach” is a special moment for not only fans of Gorillaz but also fans of The Clash. Band creator Damon Albarn elicited the help of Mick Jones and Paul Simonon to send the message that we must be wary of the detriments of pollution and the rise of cyberculture. These two topics were both sparking discussion back in the song’s release year, 2010. The plastic beach they sing of actually refers to the landfill that once was, until member Murdoc Niccals painted it to serve as their visual tour in Escape To Plastic Beach. The song, much like the rest of the album, warns us of disposability, through obvious and nuanced lyrics.

- Breanna Nesbeth, Staff Writer

“GREEN EYES” BY COLDPLAY

The ballad “Green Eyes” by Coldplay is soft and loving, with lyrics that sing, “And, honey, you should know, that I could never go on without you, green eyes.” Written by Coldplay’s main singer Chris Martin, “Green Eyes” was originally said to be inspired by his love interest Gweneth Paltrow. After the pair broke up, the band decided to not play the song at concerts. Martin changed and discussed the decision, saying, "It's not about the right person. It's like an old pair of trousers, it doesn't fit."

- Amber Garcia, Staff Writer

“GREEN EYES” BY WAVVES

The powerful indie rock sound in Wavves identically titled song “Green Eyes” shines on his 2010 album King of the Beach. Wavves, also known as Nathan Williams, is an artist from San Diego who has 8 released albums. He has been releasing music ever since 2008 so he is no stranger to the industry. “Green Eyes” features captivating lyrics and a jumpy sound that will have you screaming the lyrics alongside Williams every time it's played.

- Kelsey Sidman, Staff Writer