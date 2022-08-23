Wicked Local Sessions: Chris Walton

Every Wednesday, WERS presents Wicked Local Wednesday, our program dedicated to bringing you music and interviews with artists in the Boston/New England area. Tune in at 9 p.m. every Wednesday night to hear songs from these local bands looking to share their music with the world! To learn more about the artists you hear on the program, check here on our WERS Music Blog for weekly Wicked Local Wednesday series.

In this week’s edition, Boston-based artist and Berklee graduate Chris Walton performs three original songs and chats with Programming Coordinator Ryan Kipnis about what has been inspiring his upcoming release and more.

HI I’M RYAN LIVE IN STUDIO 88-9 WITH CHRIS WALTON FOR WICKED LOCAL WEDNESDAY

CW: Hey what’s up? So yeah we’re gonna play a couple tunes for you today off my upcoming album. It’s on Spotify, and wherever else you stream music.

YOU ARE IN THE PROCESS OF RELEASING YOUR FIRST ALBUM. SO, WHAT PEOPLE, PLACES, THINGS, AND IDEAS INSPIRED THIS ALBUM?

CW: This record is under the working title, or possibly full title, of Ruminating Thoughts. So a lot of this stuff is sort of stuff that I’ve been thinking about for a while, or topics that I’ve been thinking about for a while. So I guess it’s really like “sad boy love songs.” And I guess I’m a sad boy and I like to write love songs.

DO YOU HAVE A FAVORITE PLACE IN BOSTON TO WRITE AND COMPOSE MUSIC, OR JUST A PLACE WHERE YOU LIKE TO GO?

CW: Wherever I’m at is my favorite place to write and compose. I’m a homebody so I like to be in my house. Or, like, my front porch is kind of cool.

