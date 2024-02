The National and The War On Drugs play the XFinity Center September 14 with special guest Lucius.

As part of our 75th Birthday gift to YOU, we've got 3 ways to win tickets:

Listen to Phil Jones Wednesday afternoon Feb 28

Wednesday afternoon Feb 28 Listen to George Knight Friday Morning Mar 1

Friday Morning Mar 1 In our Uncommon Newsletter Saturday March 2 Sign up for free here

Tickets go on sale Friday March 1 at 10am.