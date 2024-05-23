Win Tickets to See Lana Del Rey at Fenway Park!

Discover WERS, Member News :: 05.23.2024
An illustration of a cityscape with a light purple sky. Layered on top is a pink square with a flower crown wrapped around it and with purple text reading: "The one day Lana Del Rey giveaway at Fenway, WERS 88.9"
Graphics by Riley Vecchione

Join WERS for our ONE DAY Lana Del Rey Fenway Giveaway!

WERS wants you to Do Your Hair Up Beauty Queen Style and beat the Summertime Sadness!

Tune in on June 13th and we will be giving away tickets all day long!

But if you donate now, you'll get in early and be automatically entered to win! Plus, you'll be doing your part to keep WERS local, independent and on the air!

Win tickets and Die Happy Tonight!

Donate now at wers.org/give or by using the button below

Want to make the biggest difference? Become a sustaining member! Plus, sustainers have their choice of WERS swag!

For $6/month

  • The WERS socks

For $10/month - Most Popular

  • Uncommon WERS t-shirt

For $20/month:

  • The WERS hoodie

For $50/month - Champion Contribution:

The WERS summer swag bag, including...

  • WERS embroidered tote bag
  • WERS socks
  • New York Times digital subscription
  • Your choice of: SRO mug, George Knight mug, or WERS t-shirt

 

Want to make an even bigger impact? Join our exclusive 88.9ers society by pledging $88.90/month for even more member benefits and perks!

No purchase necessary. Contest rules apply.

Wicked Local Sessions: JVK

