Uncommon Concert Calendar: September 29-October 6

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar—your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

7:00 pm, Friday, September 29th with Red Rum Club

The Wombats want you to “Give [Them] a Try” at Big Night Live Friday night. They’ll be playing hits from their early 2000s days up to the songs from their latest album, 2022’s Fix Yourself, Not the World. The new album was recorded remotely with each of the band members in their respective homes. But now, you get to see what it’s like when they all come together, center-stage. This show is sure to be one that’s full of surprises!

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

8:00 pm, Saturday, September 30th with Tasha

She’s toured previously with Spoon and Wilco, and now Margaret Glaspy is putting on a headliner show of her own at the Sinclair on Saturday! You may know her for her new single “Act Natural” which we can’t get enough of playing on the airwaves. Her latest album is her first LP since 2016, making this 7 year comeback an even more joyous one. The creation process, she said, felt like “effortless catharsis.” You’ll have a catharsis of your own if you join her in singing and dancing along at the Sinclair!

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

8:00 pm, Sunday, October 1st with Jill McCracken and Bird and Byron

The effortlessly stylish Durand Jones comes to The Crystal Ballroom in Somerville this weekend performing his debut solo studio album Wait Til I Get Over. While his group Durand Jones and the Indications has toured before, including bandmate Aaron Frazer, this will be his first on his own. His smooth rhythms combine with gritty guitar licks and driving drumlines all throughout the album, producing a classically Southern neo-soul and blues sound with a polished modern finish. Bring your dancing shoes because this show will surely be one you can groove to.

- Max Hunter, Staff Writer

8:00 pm, Wednesday, October 4th with Jensen McRea

If you missed Joy Oladokun’s killer performance at Boston Calling in July, you’re in luck because she’s coming back to Boston! For years, the acclaimed singer-songwriter has captured the hearts of folk lovers, like myself, with her warm acoustic melodies and rich sonorous vocals. Proof of Life, her latest album, is a triumph that is sure to have audiences smiling, weeping, and dancing (not in any particular order). Likewise, “We’re All Gonna Die,” her song with local sensation Noah Kahan, is bound to bring the house down at Roadrunner on Wednesday.

- Claire Dunham, Music Coordinator

8:00 pm, Thursday, October 5th with Crack Cloud, Izzy Spears, and Thoom

Yves Tumor is a genre and gender-bending artist. The experimental nature of their sound will lend itself to a one of a kind show when they take the stage at Roadrunner on the 5th. Songs like “Gospel for a New Century” and “Kerosine!” from Heaven to a Tortured Mind will draw listeners back to that era. And then new songs like “God is a Circle” and “Heaven Surround Us Like a Hood” will stand as pieces of his most recent sonic universe, the soundscape of Praise a Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or simply, Hot Between Worlds).

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator