Uncommon Concert Calendar: September 22-29

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar—your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

TEGAN AND SARA @ ROADRUNNER

8:00 pm, Friday, September 22nd with Carlie Hanson

Few can cross the boundaries of musical genres like twins Teagan and Sarah. Between their 2010 nostalgic indie tunes to their latest album Crybaby they’ve pushed boundaries and explored synthpop through a multitude of albums. The two musicians are an indie pop duo that formed in 1988. Throughout their impressive decades-long career, Tegan and Sara have sold over 1 million albums and receieved a Grammy nomination.

- Kathia Dawson, Staff Writer

HOZIER @ LEADER BANK PAVILION

8:00 pm, September 22nd and 23rd with Madison Cunningham

Everyone’s favorite poetry-loving Irish singer-songwriter, Hozier, is back on tour! Fresh off of the release of his latest album Unreal Unearth and joined by Grammy Award-winning folk artist Madison Cunningham, Hozier is bound to enchant Boston fans with his booming voice and whimsical lyrics. So, grab your flower crowns and head to the Leader Bank Pavilion for a night you won’t forget!

- Claire Dunham, Music Coordinator

ASHNIKKO @ ROADRUNNER

8:00 pm, Monday, September 25th with Audrey Nuna

Ashton Casey, known as the loud, blue-haired, boundary-breaking trap punk artist Ashnikko is set to perform their debut album Weedkiller this week at Roadrunner. The album provides commentary about global warming and the evolution of technology. Ashnikko also incldues a feature from etheral alternative artist Ethel Cain on this new release. Through the album, they aim to give a “thundering voice to the oppressed.”

- Kathia Dawson, Staff Writer

BOYGENIUS @ MGM MUSIC HALL AT FENWAY

8:00 pm, September 25th and 26th with Palehound

Alt-rock supergroup, boygenius–made up of Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers, and Julien Baker–returns to Boston for the first time since June’s Re:SET concert series. This tour, in support of their debut album The Record, is the band’s first since the release of their 2018 EP Boygenius. A true triple threat, boygenius are not a band to miss.

- Eden Unger, Staff Writer

BROKEN SOCIAL SCENE @ ROYALE

8:00 pm, Thursday, September 28th with Hannah Georgas

The air is cooling down and the cozy feeling of autumn is starting to brace us in its arms. Broken Social Scene is one of my favorite bands to listen to as I reflect on the decay that begins to envelop the summer foliage. With a new B-Sides release, their 2023 tour will ruminate on old memories, revisiting those fleeting moments in time that are mirrored through soul-churning music. Playing at Royale, Broken Social Scene is sure to awaken the tempered hearts of many and swoon the crowd with an intimate musical scrapbook that continues to live on.

- Ash Jones, Staff Writer

MT. JOY @ MGM MUSIC HALL AT FENWAY

8:00 pm, Thursday, September 28th

Northeastern alumni are coming back to Boston September 28th! The alt-indie band debuted their single “Astrovan” back in 2016 and has rocked Boston ever since. Every concert feels as intimate as their first with members talking openly with the crowd and just having a good time with their bandmates. Especially at a venue like MGM Music Hall at Fenway, you’re bound for an unforgettable night.

- Elle Dickson, Staff Writer