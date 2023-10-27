Uncommon Concert Calendar: October 27-November 3

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar—your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Saturday, October 28th with Towa Bird and Alexander 23

Following the release of her debut album Snow Angel, the multitalented Renee Rapp will be visiting the Roadrunner on October 29th. Renee Rapp was previously seen as Regina George in Mean Girls on Broadway and also as the character Leighton in the show The Sex Lives of College Girls and she is no doubt incredibly talented in those respects. Her music only adds to her incredible collection of work, with songs such as “Poison Poison” and “Pretty Girls,” sure to get everyone off their feet. A talented lyricist and performer, Renee’s concert will be perfect for those who need a good laugh, cry or dance.

- Ella Mastroianni, Staff Writer

7:30pm, Tuesday, October 31st with DIIV

Celebrate the spookiest day of the year with Depeche Mode! The iconic '80s band will be taking the stage at TD Garden on October 31st, one of the many stops on their tour for their newest album, Memento Mori. Fans can expect to hear both tracks from the recent record and beloved classics like “Personal Jesus” and “Enjoy the Silence.” If you “Just Can’t Get Enough” of New Wave, this is the show for you.

- Annie Sarlin, Staff Writer

8:00pm, Sunday, October 29th

This Halloweekend, allow yourself to be Bewitched by Laufey! The Icelandic modern jazz singer will be coming back to her college city to perform songs mainly from her sophomore album, Bewitched. This October 29th, enjoy newer songs such as “From the Start,” and “While You Were Sleeping,” as well as fan favorites, including her bossa-nova hit “Falling Behind.” This is the ideal show for older audiences who want to get a glimpse of a classic sound in a new artist, and for younger audiences who would like to begin their jazz-listening journey.

- Jimena Cieza, Staff Writer

THE PAPER KITES @ THE WILBUR

8:00pm, Monday, October 30th with the Roadhouse House Band

At the Roadhouse, the newest album by the Australian folk band, the Paper Kites, was released last month, and on October 30th, the group will be taking the stage at the Wilbur. the Paper Kites, a five piece band formed back in 2009, have released six studio albums in their time together and all of them carry a charm that can’t quite be placed. Their songs such as “Bloom” and “Woodland,” among others, place the listener in such peaceful atmospheres; for anyone that wants to spend their Monday night swaying gently from side to side and be carried away by soothing vocals, the Paper Kites is the perfect show to attend!

- Ella Mastroianni, Staff Writer

8:00pm, Wednesday, November 1st

On November 1st, Nathaniel Rateliff will be playing a sold out show at the gorgeous Orpheum Theatre. What a fitting venue for such a bluesy and folksy artist! In 2023, he put out an EP, What If I and I bet they’ll be playing some songs from that one as well as some of their classics!

- Erin Norton, Staff Writer

8:00pm, Friday, November 3rd - Sunday, November 5th

Bob Dylan, one of the most popular and influential musicians of the 20th century, is coming to the Orpheum Theatre on Friday, November 3rd! At age 82, Dylan is still touring, performing his 40th studio album, Shadow Kingdom, released in June of this year. Regarded by many as the best songwriter of all time, don’t miss the chance to see an icon like Bob Dylan play his signature dusty, gritty, mesmerizing folk rock.

- Max Hunter, Staff Writer

7:00pm, Friday, November 3rd with Babehoven

Originally from Madison, Wisconsin, the four man band Slow Pulp is bringing their chill indie rock vibe to Brighton Music Hall on Friday, November 3rd. With a mix of upbeat songs and laid back beats on their new album Yard, you can expect a fun but low stress concert as they make their way to New England. Be prepared to add their entire set list to your Autumn playlist!

- Caitlin Molloy, Staff Writer