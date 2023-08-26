Uncommon Concert Calendar: August 25-September 1

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar—your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

7:00 pm, Friday, August 25th with Chastity, Similar Kind, and DJ Carbo

Summer is the perfect season for surf rock, and Hockey Dad is serving up some of the best surf rock tunes in town! Join the Australian duo at Brighton Music Hall for a night of chill vibes, killer guitar riffs, and an oceanic sound like no other.

- Claire Dunham, Music Coordinator

Friday, August 25th, Saturday, August 26th, and Sunday, August 27th

Festival season is official here! Head to Martha’s Vineyard this weekend to hear legendary folk acts Mumford & Sons, Bon Iver, and Leon Bridges perform alongside ERS’ approved rockstars Alvvays and Japanese Breakfast. With so many incredible acts to choose from, Beach Road Weekend is the perfect destination for all music-lovers, regardless of age or genre preference!

- Claire Dunham, Music Coordinator

8:30 pm, Saturday, August 26th with Bebe Stockwell, bedsweater

Calling all fans of The Backseat Lovers! I promise that Arcy Drive, New York’s hottest “attic rock” group, is the band for you. Their rock-infused sound is unforgettable—sounding both vintage and modern simultaneously.

- Claire Dunham, Music Coordinator

8:00 pm, Sunday, August 27th with Dov Beck-Levine and Hope Deluca

Madds Buckley is, by far, the most unique musician on this week’s calendar. The Berklee graduate is best known for her musical theatre-esque melodies with lyrics inspired by her favorite anime characters. The Crystal Ballroom is sure to be transformed into a world of cinematic moments and magical harmonies this Sunday when Madds takes the stage!

- Claire Dunham, Music Coordinator

8:00 pm, Thursday, August 31st and Friday, September 1st

James Taylor is a local legend who needs no introduction. With six Grammy Awards and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction under his belt, the folk singer-songwriter has delighted listeners around the world for decades, and continues to do so today!

- Claire Dunham, Music Coordinator