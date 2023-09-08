Uncommon Concert Calendar: September 8-15

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar—your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

7:00 pm, Friday, September 8th with TIFFY and Washer

Northampton-based rock band Speedy Ortiz quickly became a staple of the Boston music scene in the early 2010s. With an eccentric stage presence and an addicting grunge-influenced sound, the group rose to national stardom and toured with icons like Foo Fighters and Liz Phair. Now the four-piece is returning to Boston to celebrate the release of their new album Rabbit Rabbit, and the show is bound to be electric!

- Claire Dunham, Music Coordinator

8:00 pm, Friday, September 8th with Little Fuss and Sweetie

What’s better than seeing an awesome band perform live? Seeing an awesome local band perform live! WERS is proud to announce that we are teaming up with one of our favorite local bands Air Traffic Controller for their homecoming show at The Sinclair. They will also be joined by Little Fuss and Sweetie, two more local bands that we know you’ll love!

- Claire Dunham, Music Coordinator

7:00 pm, Saturday, September 9th with Andrea von Kampen

Calling all lovers of a good finger-plucked melody! Both the Tallest Man On Earth and opener Andrea von Kampen deliver beautiful acoustic guitar work and share captivating stories through their songs. A venue like the Royale is perfect for seeing them, for a warm-feeling, intimate concert experience that you don’t want to miss out on!

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

7:00 pm, Sunday, September 10th with Almost Olive

It was just a couple of weeks ago that Billy Wylder released their third album, and now they’re ready to celebrate with you at their record release party, September 10th at Rockwood Music Hall! From the groovy instrumental track “Sahara;” to more of an indie rock sounding track “Watcha Looking For;” to the folk-leaning “We Are the Ones;” Billy Wylder has something for every music lover!

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

7:00 pm, Sunday, September 10th with DJ WhySham and friends

Dorchester artist DJ WhySham is back by popular demand to headline A Survivor’s Prayer for the second year in a row! Not only is the show’s lineup jam-packed with incredible R&B and Neo-Soul artists, but Once also promises a night full of “harmony, healing, and grit.”

- Claire Dunham, Music Coordinator