Uncommon Concert Calendar: October 6-13

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar—your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

8pm, Friday, October 6th and Saturday, October 7th

Don’t let all of the attendees of Eric Hutchinson’s show at City Winery be “Cooler Than You” — see him for yourself! This Emerson grad, singer-songwriter is making his return to Boston at City Winery for two nights of performances. From 2007 on, he’s released an album just about every two years, and his expansive discography of sometimes jazzy, sometimes folkish, sometimes rockish music is certainly worth hearing!

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

7pm, Sunday, October 8th

If you are looking for an intimate show full of close conversation, jazz-like improvisation, and soulful melodies, Goodnight Moonshine is the perfect show for you. The married duo takes their blues roots into their folky sound, creating harmonies that almost cradle the accompaniment. The members prioritize connecting with their audience and making the concert an immersive experience. This is the perfect concert for your next date or chill hang out with friends.

- Elle Dickson, Staff Writer

8pm, Tuesday, October 10th

A performance from Nick Cave is a theatrical and religious experience in all of the best ways. He is on a rare solo tour, accompanied only by bassist Colin Greenwood from a little known-band (as Cave joked) called Radiohead. It’s no wonder musicians like Florence + the Machine and Alex Turner of the Arctic Monkeys draw inspiration from such a talented creator and performer!

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

7:30pm, Tuesday, October 10th with Carol Ades

The Aces are officially joining the ranks of queer indie pop royalty with the release of their new album I’ve Loved You for So Long. Catch them at Royale on Tuesday to hear new tracks like “Always Get This Way,” played alongside their sing-along smash hits “Daydream” and “Waiting for You.”

- Claire Dunham, Music Coordinator

10pm, Thursday, October 12th

Veeze is starting to make his big break this year, and you’ll soon be lucky to say you saw him at a venue as small as the Middle East! His 2023 album Ganger has several songs with millions of streams, with one of them even featuring star rapper Lil Yachty. See Veeze for a night of rap that will get you moving.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

8pm, Friday, October 13th with Rick Berlin with the Nickel and Dime Band

The Violent Femmes have embarked on a tour in celebration of the 40th anniversary of their debut self-titled album, and you’re invited to the party! They’ll be playing the album cover to cover. “Prove [Your] Love” to the band and get a “Good Feeling” by making the “Promise” to attend!

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator