Uncommon Concert Calendar: October 20-27

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar—your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

8:00pm, Friday, October 20th with Upchuck

On October 20th, Faye Webster is going to be back in Boston for a show at Roadrunner at 8pm! “Sometimes” when I’m in a spacey dreamy mood, I listen to Faye’s iconic lyricism knowing that most of her songs will have the ethereal sounding steel guitar in them too. Having seen her live before, I can assure you that her performances are electric, just like her sessions at Electric Lady in 2021. If you’ve been waiting for a “Lifetime” to see her life, well, the time is now!

- Erin Norton, Staff Writer

8:00pm, Friday-Sunday, October 20-22

Proto-punk progenitor, Jonathan Richman stands beside utility drummer, Tommy Larkins on their American tour. Being the Boston baby that he is, Richman will be performing three nights in a row at the Somerville Theatre, treating his OG seventies basement venue fans. Teaming with Tommy Larkins, a name that’ll soon be as recognizable as Richman’s, they’ll swoon audiences with their acoustic jamboree.

- Ash Jones, Staff Writer

7:30pm, Saturday, October 21st with the Milk Carton Kids

Gregory Alan Isakov is holding true to his folksy sound with the release of his latest album, Appaloosa Bones. On Saturday night at the Roadrunner, you can expect to hear songs from this new album, and his guitar and banjo strumming their way into your heart. Don’t forget to pack your tissues!

- Caitlin Molloy, Staff Writer

8:00pm, Saturday, October 21st

Lucinda Williams and her “Rock and Roll Heart” will be taking the stage at the Orpheum Theatre on Saturday night. The daughter of poet and literature professor, Miller Williams, and pianist, Lucille Fern Day, she brings both technical music skills and poignant songwriting to the table. Traversing genres like rock, blues, folk and country, her songs beg to not be boxed into one label and present something for everyone.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

8:00pm, Monday, October 23rd with Kristiane

Looking to fill the indie-sized gap in your heart? Brooklyn-based Del Water Gap is making an appearance in Boston this Monday and Tuesday. Touring for the recently released sophomore album I Miss You Already + I Haven’t Left Yet, S. Holden Jaffe promises music driven by nostalgia and romance. Del Water Gap’s snappy production, striking instrumentals, and Jaffe’s slick vocals commands an atmospheric presence. If you are looking for a great way to kick off your week, catch Del Water Gap down at The Royale for a night you won’t regret.

- Ren Gibson, Staff Writer

8:00pm, Wednesday, October 24th

If you like a voice that feels like home and instrumental solos that tickle your soul, then an M. Ward concert is the show for you. The longtime musician knows his craft well and is bringing it live to Boston at the Sinclair on Wednesday night! Get your hips swaying and heads nodding with Ward’s upbeat but heart-heavy setlist, featuring songs old and new.

- Caitlin Molloy, Staff Writer

7:00pm, Tuesday, October 24th, with Truth Club and Knifeplay

Tomorrow's Fire, the new album from Squirrel Flower, pulsates with the intensity of a thousand unshared regrets. The Arlington-born musician is the queen of “witch rock,” a genre that blends noise rock with shoegaze and flips this unlikely combination on its head. To experience this immersive sound for yourself, head to Brighton Music Hall on Tuesday and be transported by spellbinding guitar-centric songs like “Full Time Job” and “Alley Light.”

- Claire Dunham, Music Coordinator

8:00pm, Wednesday, October 25th with Sylvie

If you like CAAMP, then North-Carolina based folk group Hiss Golden Messenger might just be your next favorite artist! When you hear songs performed from his latest album Jump For Joy at the Sinclair on Wednesday night, you might literally jump for joy. See him for a night of soulful, folk-influenced music that you won’t want to end.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

6:30pm, Friday, October 27th with Nicolás Emden and Emily Sangder

To anyone who says opera singers can’t rock…Clare Maloney is here to prove you wrong! Her journey as an operatic vocalist was launched at Boston University. Later, Clare performed at iconic venues like Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall. Now, she’s back, and she’s ready to wow Boston fans with her commanding voice and rhythm guitars!

- Claire Dunham, Music Coordinator