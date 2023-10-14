Uncommon Concert Calendar October 13-20

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar—your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

QUEEN AND ADAM LAMBERT @ TD GARDEN

8:00pm, Friday, October 13th

Legendary British rock band Queen, along with American Idol alum and pop sensation Adam Lambert, takes TD Garden by storm this Friday night. They’re truly rock royalty, with a discography spanning two decades that is loved by fans the world over. Plus, they put on a hell of a show, and they’re still more than capable of rocking you.

- Eden Unger, Staff Writer

SAY SHE SHE @ THE SINCLAIR

8:30pm, Saturday, October 14th with Salt Cathedral

The self proclaimed disco-delic vocal trio that is Say She She comes to Cambridge this Saturday night at The Sinclair. Piya Malik, Sabrina Mileo Cunningham, and Anya Gazelle Brown each bring something special to their sophomore album Silver, with warm, honey baked harmonies and stream-like, cursive instrumentals. Come celebrate this beautiful, French disco inspired indie celebration of an album that has been one of my personal favorites of the whole year.

- Max Hunter, Staff Writer

THE MARY WALLOPERS @ THE MIDDLE EAST

6:00pm, Sunday, October 15th

If there’s one thing about Boston, it’s that we love Irish rock. Not many songs can get Bostonians as excited as they get when “Shipping Up To Boston” goes on the speakers at a sporting event or a bar. If you want a whole night of that same energy, look no further than the Middle East in Cambridge! The Mary Wallopers are coming all the way from Dublin to take the stage on October 15th.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS @ HOUSE OF BLUES

7:00pm, Tuesday, October 18th with Bbymutha

Christine and the Queens is set to make their highly-anticipated return to the United States with their first tour since 2018, gracing the stage in Boston. The French singer songwriter released his first studio album Chaleur humaine in 2014 and has since received critical acclaim for his musical artistry. This long- awaited performance marks their first live appearance since their chart-topping hit "People, I've been sad" captured the hearts of music lovers last summer.

- Kathia Dawson, Staff Writer

PALEHOUND @ THE SINCLAIR

8:30pm, Tuesday, October 18th with Empath

Hot on the heels of opening for boygenius, Palehound is a band to look out for. El Kempner, the creative mind behind the project, was recently named one of the 250 Greatest Guitarists of All Time by Rolling Stone. Not only are they Boston natives, Palehound is a group of kickass indie rockers who’ve got the chops to back up their moxy. Having seen them open for boygenius in September, I can personally vouch that their show with Empath on October 18th at The Sinclair won’t be one to miss.

- Eden Unger, Staff Writer

JVK @ ROCKWOOD MUSIC HALL

7:00pm, Thursday, October 19th with the Modern Faces and InPlainSight

JVK is the self-empowering alt-rock group you need in your life. Singles like “My Own Man” and “Good Talk” are bursting with personality. For the local band that has worked hard to play a venue as big as Rockwood Music Hall, it would mean a lot for you to come out Thursday night to see them! For more from JVK, check out our Wicked Local Session and interview with the four-piece band.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator