WERS LABOR DAY LIVE!

Throughout the long holiday weekend, we'll feature mini concerts from iconic live albums, and sessions recorded here at Studio 88-9!

(Including the just released "Noah Kahan at Fenway Park"!)

Whether you're going to the Cape, up north, or just out back to the deck...take the energy of the crowd with you.

Labor Day Live - all long weekend on 88.9FM!

The lineup:

Friday 8/30

8:20 Noah Kahan-Live From Fenway Park (Just released Friday!)

2:20 Bleachers

3:20 Fleetwood Mac (The Dance)

4:20 Bob Marely and the Wailers - Live!

5:20 Guster

6:20 The Police-Live at The Orpheum in Boston 1979

7:20 Aretha Franklin - Live at the Fillmore West

9:20 New Order - NOMC15

Saturday 8/31

12pm Noah Kahan-Live From Fenway Park (Just released Friday!)

12:20 Talking Heads- Stop Making Sense

1:20 The Pretenders - Live at Santa Monica Civic

2:20 The Band The Last Waltz

3:20 Florence + the Machine - Mtv Unplugged

4:20 Pearl Jam-Live at the Orpheum in Boston1994

5:20 Lake Street Dive

6:20 Buffalo Tom (Live in Studio 88-9)

7:20 The Cure

9:20 Wilco - Kicking Television

Sunday 9/1

12pm Blondie - Picture This

12:20 Cage the Elephant - Live from the Vic in Chicago

1:20 Brandi Carlisle

2:20 Pete Yorn (Live in Studio 88-9 June 2024)

3:20 R.E.M.

4:20 Noah Kahan-Live From Fenway Park (Just released Friday!)

5:20 Tom Petty The Live Anthology

6:20 Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings (Live in Studio 88-9)

7:20 Nirvana -MTV Unplugged Live in New York

9:20 Joni Mitchell

Monday 9/2

6:20 David Bowie - Live at Santa Monica ‘72

7:20 Nathaniel Rateliff and the Nightsweats - Live at Red Rocks

8:20 The Clash - Live at Shea Stadium

9:20 Dispatch Live in Studio 88-9

10:20 Tegan and Sara

11:20 U2

12:20 Sunflower Bean Live in Studio 88-9

1:20 The Decemberists - We All Raise Our Voices to the Air

2:20 INXS - Live at Barker Hangar

3:20 Patti Smith- Horses Live

4:20 Dave Matthews Band

5:20 The J Geils Band-Live: Full House!

6:20 The National - Boxer, Live in Brussels

7:20 Noah Kahan-Live From Fenway Park (Just released Friday!)

9:20 Bahamas Live in Studio 88-9