Uncommon Concert Calendar: October 12-18

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Kate Bollinger @ Center for Arts at the Armory - Saturday October 12 with Sharp Pins

Fresh off her album Songs From A Thousand Frames of Mind, Kate Bollinger will be performing for thousands of minds on her new tour! Kate will be at Center for Arts at the Armory this Saturday. The venue is sure to provide a great, close-knit setting for slower cuts on the new album, such as “To Your Own Devices.” The indie-rock queen is spinning with acoustic twangs on her new record, so a live showing is sure to impress. Get your tickets, because Kate Bollinger will be here “Any Day Now.”

- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Fontaines D.C. @ Roadrunner- Sunday October 13 with Been Stellar

POST PUNK ACCORDION!! Have I piqued your interest? Fontaines D.C. will be bringing their passion, grit, and incredible showmanship to Roadrunner this Sunday for a concert that you won’t want to miss. Coming off of the release of their fourth album “Romance,” the band has new songs up their sleeves that are sure to stun in concert. With critics comparing them to huge names like The Smiths and The Cure, seeing this band in the intimate general admission atmosphere at Roadrunner is once in a lifetime.

- Ahni Brown Harbin, Staff Writer

Air @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway- Tuesday October 15

The “Air Play Moon Safari “ tour is guaranteeing exactly what you think: Air is playing Moon Safari for its 25th anniversary across the globe! The French duo is coming together to harness the energy of their debatably most iconic album and it's sure to rock the MGM! With simple bangers like “Sexy Boy” and ageless classics like “Le Voyage de Penelope,” let synth rock take you out this Tuesday! At MGM Music Hall it is going to be quite the musical trip–or should I say, “safari.”

- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Orville Peck @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway- Wednesday October 16 with Nikki Lane and Vincent Neil Emerson

Orville Peck will be taking his Stampede Tour to MGM Fenway on Wednesday, October 16th at 7pm. The release of his collaborative album of the same name came to us this past August, and man, are we excited to see the ‘Rhinestone Cowboy’ himself. The Stampede tour kicked off last month in September in Nashville with Peck’s 6th annual Rodeo, a weekend-long event featuring performances from Peck, drag brunches, and special guest appearances. In Boston, Peck will be joined by other ‘Queens of the Rodeo’ Nikki Lane and Vincent Neil Emerson. Orville Peck is one of my favorite artists of all time. I’m sad not to be seeing him in Boston, but I am seeing him just a few days later in my hometown! Tickets are still available for Wednesday’s performance on Ticketmaster, so go ahead and get down and feel the ‘Death Valley High’ of Orville’s greatest album yet!

- Ren Gibson, Staff Writer

illuminati hotties @ Sinclair Music Hall- Wednesday October 16

The hotties are all here on October 16 at Sinclair Music Hall! Catch Sarah Tudzin playing all the new hits from the recent LP Power. The tenderpunk renegade is on a path to glory on her recent album and tour, which doubles down on the softer side of rock ambitions. With an endlessly catchy Cavetown collaboration and sprawling tour across the US (and parts of Canada), ride the wave with illuminati hotties in Cambridge this week. It is sure to be a wonderful Wednesday night!

- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Maggie Rogers @ TD Garden- Thursday October 17 with Ryan Beatty

Close the door, change the channel, because Maggie Rogers is coming to Boston on October 17th! Touring for her most recent record Don’t Forget Me, Rogers will be hitting the stage at TD Garden with Ryan Betty as her fantastic opener! With hits like “Light On,” “Say It,” and “Alaska,” Rogers has built a reputation of being one of the most authentic and original indie darlings in the business. After her breakout single “Alaska,” which was played to artist-in-residence Pharell Williams during a master class at NYU, the musician and singer-songwriter has claimed her spot in the limelight. Beantown will for sure don’t forget Maggie Rogers!

- Anna Geisler, Staff Writer

Tanukichan @ Middle East (Downstairs)- Thursday October 17

With an album in 2023 and EP in 2024, Tanukichan is showing no signs of slowing down. So catch her at the Middle East this Thursday for fuzzy guitar riffs and heavy drops. The iconic Cambridge venue is the perfect setting for atmospheric pedal-work to rush over the room. With both heavy and serene cuts in her discography, Tanukichan will bring a unique energy to the stage that’s sure to please. Even if you don’t have a “Hunned Bandz,” take the “City Bus” to see Tanukichan this Thursday!

- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator