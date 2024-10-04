Uncommon Concert Calendar: October 5-11

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Duster @ Citizens House of Blues- Saturday October 5

Stars are absolutely going to fall at this show. If you’re looking for a spacey way to spend a Saturday night, Duster is coming to the House of Blues on October 5th for an evening full of their classic distorted guitar riffs and vocals. Their latest album, “In Dreams” tracks with their well-loved style, and you won’t want to miss these new songs. Whether you’re familiar with their work or not, it’s not hard to get lost in this special corner of the music world. Not only that, but Duster is going to be joined by Dirty Art Club for their night in Boston and the two together are going to be absolutely beautiful.

- Ana Achata, Staff Writer

Neko Case @ Chavalier Theatre- Saturday October 5 with Imaad Wasif

Setting out on her Wild Creatures Tour, the powerhouse Neko Case is headed to the Chevalier this Saturday. Her most recent release, Wild Creatures, meant to be a career retrospective, ensures that you’ll get an absolutely amazing show featuring all the best of Neko Case, from every stage in her multi-decade career. With her unmistakable wit, powerful storytelling, and distinct style, Neko Case is sure to make this show one to see. With support from Imaad Wasif, Neko Case will enchant you from the stage and leave you in awe of her performative prowess.

- Ahni Brown Harbin, Staff Writer

Day Glow @ Citizens House of Blues- Tuesday October 8 with Sun Room

On September 13th, Dayglow gave the world Dayglow; the fourth, self-titled album by indie pop singer-songwriter and producer Sloan Struble (aka Dayglow). Less than a month after the release, on October 8th, Dayglow will be hitting Boston’s House of Blues as a stop on “Dayglow The Tour.” If you are looking for a night of joyful energy and maybe even a little “Crying on the Dancefloor,” that is the place you’ll want to be. Hardly anyone who has come across Dayglow’s music hasn’t become enraptured by the fun synths, bouncy instrumentals, and super sticky-silly-sentimental lyrics that make up his discography from “Can I Call You Tonight,” to “Every Little Thing I Say I Do.” If you have the chance, don’t miss out. Dayglow could very well be “Close To You.”

- Ella Mastroianni, Staff Writer

Artemas @ Brighton Music Hall- Sunday October 6 with ASAL

English singer-songwriter-producer Artemas has turned the smash-hit success of his single “i like the way you kiss me” into a sold-out show at Brighton Music Hall this Sunday. Located just outside the city in Allston, Artemas is sure to bring the vibes to this intimate venue with moody, sexy electro-pop hits like “if u think i’m pretty” and “dirty little secret.” Supported by Indian alternative artist ASAL, Artemas’ two mixtapes full of intoxicating beats and cynical lyrics will make for an electrifying night of music. If you’re looking for the perfect place to dance away your angst, head to Brighton Music Hall this Sunday.

- Alena Anderson, Staff Writer

Kings of Leon and Phantogram @ MGM Music Hall Fenway- Monday October 7

Get ready for an unforgettable night of music this Monday, October 7th, as Kings of Leon and Phantogram take the stage at MGM Music Hall! The well-known family band released the album Can We Please Have Fun, which came out in the spring of 2024, and they are taking to the stage like never before. With this album being classified more as rock, they are still performing the songs that many know and love like “Use Somebody” and “Sex on Fire.” Their opener, the band Phantogram, most known for their song “Black Out Days” is ready to share the stage! If you’re free and enjoy alternative and indie music, go see this performance on Monday!

- Emma Daddabbo, Staff Writer

Gracie Abrams @ MGM Music Hall Fenway- Wednesday October 9

Excited for indie-pop princess Gracie Abrams to be "Close to You"? Soon, she’ll be in Boston! "I Knew It, I Know You" probably want to go see her! On October 9th, Gracie Abrams is going to be taking over MGM Music Hall at Fenway for The Secret of Us tour. Though she’s been on the scene since her release in 2020, Gracie has blown up in the past few years for her indie hits. The Los Angeles-born artist is touring for her new album of the exact same title that was released this past summer. If you love hit songs from the album including "I Love You, I’m Sorry" and "us.", you’ll be sure to have a rockin’ good time seeing her perform. Abrams won’t be hitting MGM alone, though. She’ll be supported by opener ROLE MODEL, who just released a new full-length album called Kansas Anymore this past July. While it might be impossible to get tickets to see Gracie at this moment, keep an eye out for prices dropping on ticket sites. If you get to see her, I wish you the "Best", though I pose one question: "Will you cry?"

- Ren Gibson, Staff Writer

Bakar @ Paradise Rock Club- Tuesday October 8

After taking a trip to Hell N Back, Bakar is headed to the Paradise Rock Club with a show bound to make you feel Alive! After a summer spent traveling the country with Young the Giant and Cage the Elephant, the British artist is setting out on his own again on the Halo Tour. With his infectious energy and unique blend of styles, Bakar’s show is definitely the best way to spend a Tuesday night. No need to go to Hell N Back, just head up the street to Paradise!

- Ahni Brown Harbin, Staff Writer

Billie Eilish @ TD Garden- Friday October 11 with Nat and Alex Wolff

Tell her to bring that over here! Following the success of her latest album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, Billie Eilish is set to perform at a sold-out show at TD Garden on Friday, October 11th. The concert will feature most tracks from her highest-streaming album to date, along with fan-favorite hits from her previous releases, such as an acoustic, looped, live recording of “when the party’s over”. Joining Billie on tour, sibling duo Nat and Alex Wolff will be “rollin’ around” with the audience and welcome the greatest by opening with their indie rock tunes. Billie might be the bad guy, but she’s about to make Boston Happier Than Ever!

- Kelly Cheng, Staff Writer