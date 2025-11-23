Uncommon Concert Calendar: November 21 – 27

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Maroon 5 @ TD Garden – Saturday, November 22 with Claire Rosinkranz

Catch Maroon 5 live at TD Garden on Saturday, Nov 22 as they hit the road for their new album, LOVE IS LIKE. The band will perform their latest songs along with the pop hits that helped define the 2010s. From upbeat radio favorites to their newer, modern tracks, the show will highlight the band’s evolution while delivering the sound fans know well. If you’re looking for a concert centered on great pop songwriting and a setlist full of familiar favorites, this is one you’re not going to want to miss.

–Lindsay Gould, Staff Writer

All Time Low @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Saturday, November 22 with Mayday Parade, Four Year Strong, and The Paradox (US)

Do you wonder why all the monsters come out at night? Do you wish Maria would count you in? If you’re a pop-punk listener, you already know what’s up. All Time Low is coming back to Boston following the release of their tenth studio album, Everyone’s Talking!, and they have an iconic lineup with them for two nights at MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

All Time Low has been energizing live audiences for years, and Everyone’s Talking! is sure to have the same effect when performed onstage. Cover art-wise, it’s a visually colorful album, and the songs have a similar bright, unforgettable quality. “SUCKERPUNCH,” “The Weather,” and “Butterflies” have easily become ATL classics, worthy to sit beside their discography spanning more than two decades. What else can I say? This weekend, allow yourself to get “Lost in Stereo,” sing “Stella” at the top of your lungs, and if it feels right, spend the day after the show “Sleeping In.”

– Ella Mastroianni, Staff Writer

Stevie Nicks and Abby Anderson @ TD Garden – Monday, November 24

Whether you’re on the “Edge of Seventeen” hearing “The Chain” for the first time, or “One More Big Time Rock and Roll Star,” you know the ethereal, magical voice of Stevie Nicks. In 1975, she and her partner, Lindsey Buckingham, joined Fleetwood Mac and started a collaboration that changed the course of rock-and-roll history.

With Nicks and Buckingham on board, the band produced one of the most famous records of the era, Rumours. Nicks sang lead on some of the most beloved tracks on the album, from dreamy, witchy songs like “Rhiannon” to emotional ballads like “Landslide.” Audiences loved the band’s emotionally charged performances, and the record even received the Grammy Award for Album of the Year. Nicks continued to create incredible music with the band, including the fan-favorite Tusk.

As if her work with Fleetwood Mac was not enough, Nicks went on to become an influential artist in her own right. After the release of her first solo album, Bella Donna, Rolling Stone dubbed her the “Reigning Queen of Rock and Roll,” a title she has certainly lived up to.

On her 2025 tour, Nicks performs songs from her many eras and albums, giving audiences a glimpse into her remarkable career. Throw on your best long skirt and flowy sleeves and sway the night away at the concert of your “Dreams.”

– Annie Sarlin, Staff Writer

Patti Smith @ Orpheum Theatre – Monday, November 24

What words are not appropriate to describe Patti Smith? She is one of the most legendary singers, songwriters, and artists of all-time. Across her legendary career, there are too many songs and other works of art to highlight just a few. Her credits span across multiple artists, genres, and bands. Having written for many legendary artists, and also being prolific as a singer in her own right, Patti Smith is the complete package. A representative of both the artists of the past, but also a reflection of how to manage fame as an artist’s legend becomes more than themselves. This is a show that you will not want to miss!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator