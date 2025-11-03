Uncommon Concert Calendar: October 31 – November 6

Halsey @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Sunday, November 2

Halsey is one of the most well-known artists of the 2010s. Her music is timeless. Whether it be on songs like “Closer” or on albums like Manic and BADLANDS, her music never disappoints. One thing that has drawn fans into her music is her impressive vocal range as well as her stage presence. On stage, she always gives her all, and is a true performer. Whether she is singing or dancing, she makes sure to get the crowd involved in every single one of her shows. This is a show that you are going to remember for a long time, and one you won’t want to miss.

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

King Princess @ House of Blues – Sunday, November 2 with SASAMI

Girl Violence, King Princess’s highly anticipated fourth album, has been out in the world for less than a month, but if you’re anything like me and you are ready to hear these tracks live, you can! KP will be hitting House of Blues this coming weekend, so now is the perfect time to join a room full of gays and yell at your “Jaime” or “Cry Cry Cry” over your “Talia.” In addition, the incredible SASAMI will be opening. She put out her third album Blood On the Silver Screen in March, which included pop hit after pop hit. This Sunday night, there’s truly nowhere else I’d rather be than seeing these performers who so successfully straddle the line between rockstar and popstar. Do yourself a favor: don’t “Get Your Heart Broken” by not going.

​​- Ella Mastroianni, Staff Writer

Playboi Carti @ TD Garden – Tuesday, November 4 with Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, Homixide Gang, and Apollo Red

King Vamp is coming to Boston for his highly anticipated Antagonist Tour. Fresh off the release of his critically acclaimed new album, I AM MUSIC, Carti’s skyrocketing rise to fame is only ever accelerating. Fans may know Carti from his hits, “FE!N (with Travis Scott),” “Magnolia,” “Sky,” and many more, and Carti’s influence is undeniable as he cements himself as one of the most innovative and productive artists in modern hip-hop.

Opening for Carti is an impressive lineup of underground rap pioneers. Ken Carson (“Jennifer’s Body,” “Rock N Roll”), Destroy Lonely (“NOSTYLIST,” “if looks could kill”), Homixide Gang (“5unna”, “Lifestyle”), and ApolloRed1 (“Georgia Boy,” “PARTY”), which are all artists under Carti’s Atlanta based record label and rap collective, Opium. Tickets to the Antagonist Tour are still available, so grab them, jump out the house, and pop out to witness the innovative Atlanta rage rap artists in real life.

– Kelly Cheng, Staff Writer

Hot Mulligan @ Roadrunner – Wednesday, November 5 with Drug Church, Arms Length, and Anxious

Pop punkers assemble! Following the release of their fourth album The Sound a Body Makes When It’s Still, Hot Mulligan will be heading to Roadrunner to bring post emo to Boston’s own “BCKYRD.” What better way to spend a Wednesday evening than moshing or dancing or head banging to songs such as “How Do You Know It’s Not Armadillo Shells?” “And A Big Load,” and “It Smells Like Fudge Axe in Here.” What better way to understand those song titles than by hearing them live? If you can make any sense of them, please report back to me! Anyhow, all three of the openers in addition to Hot Mulligan are sure to create an energetic space more than worthy to top off your hump day. Make sure you don’t forget to equip your sunglasses.

​​- Ella Mastroianni, Staff Writer

Ari Abdul @ Brighton Music Hall – Wednesday, November 4 –

Brooklyn-born singer-songwriter Ari Abdul is bringing her darkly dreamy, alternative indie pop to Brighton Music Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 5, at 7:00 p.m. At just 24, Abdul’s crafted the perfect soundtrack for your main character moments: moody, cinematic, and a little bit dangerous in the best way. Her breakout hit “BABYDOLL” blew up after a friend convinced her to post it on TikTok, launching her into the spotlight and onto playlists everywhere. Before you see her live, make sure to steam her latest single “MINE” – then grab your tickets while you still can. This is one of those shows you’ll brag about catching early.

–Lindsay Gould, Staff Writer

