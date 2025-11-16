Uncommon Concert Calendar: November 15 – 20

Graphic by Riley Vecchione

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Ax and the Hatchetmen @ Brighton Music Hall – Tuesday, November 18

Ax and the Hatchetmen is one of those bands that I think fully deserves the spotlight that they get. The Chicago-based band is one of the more refreshing bands in the indie rock scene at the moment. Their songs are never boring. The vocals of lead singer Axel Ellis are akin to a breath of fresh air that seems to never end. Add to that the amazing instrumentation, and you have a fun and unique band. This is a show you are not going to want to miss, and one that you’ll brag about being at for years to come.

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

KATSEYE @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Wednesday, November 19 -Goonja

Boba tea, Teslas, fried chicken, and KATSEYE playing MGM Music Hall on Wednesday night – gnarly! The ultra-famous global girl group is coming to Fenway, so expect hordes of Eyekons to be flooding the streets on November 19. Maybe it will be Beautiful Chaos, maybe it’ll be the best night of your life. So put on your favorite Monster High costume or your best denim, but make sure to not go “M.I.A.,” because this event is one you’re not going to want to miss!

– Goonja Basu, Staff Writer

Noah Richardson @ City Winery – Boston – Wednesday, November 19 with Dosey and Simon Robert French –

One thing that I always look for in concert venues is intimacy. I like to feel close to the artist and the music that they are performing. At the City Winery, that is exactly what you get. Luckily for us, an artist with calming and relaxing music in Noah Richardson is playing there. His music is something that I discovered years ago and just took the breath out of my lungs instantly. Not only is this venue amazing, but the music is sure to bring you a true sense of comfort and community. This is a show that you will not want to miss!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Noah Kahan @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Thursday, November 20 -Avi

Nothing says Fall in Boston more than a good dose of Noah Kahan. The New England native and Indie Folk legend in the making is paying Boston a visit this Thursday to play MGM Music Hall at Fenway. A downgrade compared to his last visit, where he gave Boston all of his love at Fenway Park, playing two sold out shows and releasing a live album memorializing his time. This time around, he opted for the intimacy of MGM Music Hall down the road to host a benefit concert, supporting Kahan’s own foundation The Busyhead Project, which supports access to mental health resources as well as The Red Sox Foundation, which aims to provide support to youth, veterans, families, and communities in need around New England. If you were lucky enough to get a ticket through the lottery, rest assured that not only are you in for a once in a lifetime opportunity, but you’re also supporting two great charities. This show is certainly going to go far, and if you need me, I’ll be refreshing Ticketmaster!

– Avieana Rivera, Music Coordinator