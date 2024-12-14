Meet the Fall/Winter 2024/2025 Writing Team!

As 2024 turns over into 2025, our writing and blog staff is shining. Meet the folks making articles flow through the fall and winter at WERS!

Hey, I’m Rebecca, and I have the pleasure of beginning my first year here at WERS. I’m passionate about music so I, naturally, really enjoy my time here as a writer. Some things I have been listening to recently are I Love You, I’m Sorry (Live From Vevo) by Gracie Abrams, Happy Sad by Ocean Alley, Tired Of Love by Penelope Road, and the whole Stranger in the Alps album by Phoebe Bridgers. Overall, I’m pretty much a folk indie rock kind of girl, but I’m always down to experiment with something new! Which is something that happens all the time at WERS and one of my favorite aspects of being a part of the team. I’m really looking forward to working on more pieces for the blog; I hope that you find pleasure reading them, happy listening!

Hi! This is my first year with WERS and I’m excited to be able to share stories and music with like-minded people. Along with being part of the radio’s writing team, I run a music and art oriented zine called Starman Collective dedicated to the stories of youth and marginalized communities. Music is a huge huge deal for everyone here, and some of my favorite artists are David Bowie, T.Rex, Lou Reed, Led Zeppelin, Badfinger, Black Sabbath, and Sharp Pins. Say hey if you ever see me around.

My name is Gavin Miller and I’m the Web Services Coordinator at WERS! I’m a junior at Emerson College who is passionate about live music and the local scene; moreover, I love exploring how local media can interact and grow the scene in a natural way. Lately, I’ve been listening to a lot of Skydaddy, Wednesday, and Talking Heads. I also love all things folk and am always looking for new recommendations.

Hello! My name is Lucia and this is my first year at WERS as a staff writer. My love of music spans almost every genre though I especially love folk-rock and indie pop/rock. Right now on repeat in my headphones are a lot of Ray LaMontange, Simon & Garfunkel, Phoebe Bridgers, Crowded House, Lizzy McAlpine and so much more. I always look forward to finding new music and learning about artists that I can incorporate into my playlists and grow my music taste. At WERS there is so much new music all the time and it’s awesome to be a part of a team who feels the same way!

Hi! My name is Avi and I am the Music Coordinator here at WERS! I was a writer on the blog staff all of last year and I was so excited to get the chance to have a more hands-on role at the station when I started this position over the summer. I help pick the music you hear on air, set up show reviews and artist interviews for our writers, help Gavin manage our lovely team and so much more! Working at WERS has helped me meet lots of amazing people and given me the chance to learn under some incredible professionals as well as embrace my love for music. I am a born and raised Rhode Islander and appreciate all things New England. I am also a lover of vanilla lattes, an avid record collector and a proud older (and younger!) sister. I like all types of music, but recently my fall rotation has been filled with Noah Kahan, Clairo, Adrianne Lenker, Laufey, Lizzy Mcalpine and the Smiths. I love finding new local artists and I’m so excited to help bring you some awesome blog pieces this semester!

Hi! I’m Kelly and this is my first year at WERS! I love music and I am unapologetically very proud of my Spotify playlists, which mostly consists of indie pop and dad rock. My favorite artists right now are Hozier, Fleetwood Mac, and Amy Winehouse. If I were to listen to only one album on repeat for the rest of my life it would be The New Abnormal by The Strokes. In my free time, I enjoy reading and writing, and of course listening to music (duh). I can’t wait to share and write about our favorite tunes with everyone and dive into everything WERS has to offer!

Hey, hey! I’m Ren. This is my second year as a WERS Staff Writer. As someone who loves music, writing for WERS has been an outlet and a safe space for me to share what I love and am passionate about. Some fun facts about me are that I love anything produced by Jack Antonoff and I’m the type of person who has a playlist for every vibe (I’m at playlist number 140). My whole world revolves around music and I wouldn’t want it to be any different! Some of my favorites include The Great Impersonator by Halsey, Dance Fever by Florence and the Machine, Bronco by Orville Peck, and folklore by Taylor Swift.

Hello, I’m Fenton and this is my first year at WERS! I love listening to all kinds of music whether it be hip hop or classical orchestral arrangements. I spend most of my time outside of writing for the station making monthly playlists and walking around Boston looking for interesting shops and places! The artists that I am listening to the most right now are Joy Division, America, Interpol, J. Cole, Chet Baker, and Elliot Smith just to name a few. Even though I’ve only just started, my time at the station has been even better than I could have imagined, and I’ve been able to write much more than I thought I could and all the people here are amazing as well! I’m really excited to be able to write even more pieces at WERS!

Hi! I’m Ahni, and this is my second year at WERS, first year on the writing team! I joined because of my joint passion for music and writing, this just seemed like the perfect place to be! Having an outlet to gush about my favorite music and events that I’m looking forward to is such an amazing opportunity that I’ve definitely been taking full advantage of. If you see me in the wild, I’ll probably have my nose in a book, a coffee in my hand, and something awesome playing in my headphones. Some of my favorite artists are Peach Pit, Noah Kahan, Hozier, Glass Animals, Declan McKenna, and plenty more. My all time favorite band hasn’t changed since I was eight years old though, I am a diehard Bastille fan. I can’t wait to share my passion for music with everyone!

My name is Annie Sarlin, and I am a Staff Writer here at WERS. This is my second year at the station, and I am also an On-Air Host and a member of the news team. I’m a sophomore journalism major at Emerson College, and I am passionate about writing, especially covering music and the arts. I also play bass, piano, and sing. My current favorite artists include Blondie, Rush, Daisy the Great, Sonic Youth, Stevie Wonder, Bikini Kill, Foo Fighters, and Paramore. I hope you enjoy our pieces!

Howdy partner, my name is Caitlin Molloy and this is my second year working as a Staff Writer for WERS. I have really enjoyed my time writing with our talented group here; I have met some of my best friends and done some of my favorite work through this radio station. Having the ability to listen and pitch new songs every week has become something I deeply enjoy and look forward to as a part of my weekly to-do list. The constant flow of fresh music always brings interesting new sounds to my playlists and conversations with my co-workers. My current favorite artists are Geese, Lowertown, Lorde, tommy oeffling, and Blaketheman1000. Special mentions must go to the song 3D Country by Geese, and Nerve by the unmentioned artist Do Nothing. My music taste tends to vary depending on the season, but these artists have stuck with me year-round. Happy listening!

I’m Kelly Egan, and this is my first year as a Staff Writer for WERS, and I am also a producer for Mornings with George Knight. I am a freshman journalism major at Emerson College, and my two passions are writing and music, which is exactly what this job is! I grew up loving music and singing all around the house. I did musical theatre for eight years, and I believe that made me the person I am today. I love living in Boston because there are so many places to hear great music. I listen to all types of music depending on the time of year, but my favorite artists are Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, Fleetwood Mac, and ABBA. I love working at WERS because I love discovering new music and getting music recommendations from others. I’m so excited to be a part of this team and see what everyone has to offer!

Hi there! My name is Anna Geisler, and this is my first year as a staff music writer for WERS! I’m a freshman political communications and gender studies minor at Emerson College, and I especially love to write about music and art in my free time. A couple of other tidbits about me, I’m a VERY proud Michigander, I’m an organizer for March For Our Lives (a gun-violence prevention organization), and am also a multimedia artist on the side! Some of my favorite artists at the moment include all the members of Boygenius, Hozier, Clairo, Bob Dylan & Joan Baez, Adrianne Lenker, and Bruce Springsteen – so kind of an interesting mix. I’m so excited to see what the year has instore for us and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of this awesome team!

Hello hello hello! My name is Emma and it is my first year here at WERS as a writer and to say I love it here would be an understatement. I love all sorts of music ranging from indie, to classic rock, to classical, to heavy metal. That being said, I also have a deep love for writing, one day hoping to be an author. WERS 88.9 is the perfect place for both of my passions and I can’t wait to see where it takes me in the next four years. My favorite artists currently are the Pixies, Cage the Elephant, Tribulation, Dogpark, and Fleetwood Mac. I love listening to them while walking around the city or even just sitting in the Common while I read, music means everything to me so to find others who feel the same means the world. I love all these unique people and am so glad to say I’m apart of the team!!

My dad raised me on Nickelback and now I’m here! I’m Ella and this is my second year on the staff writing team. I’m a third-year student at Emerson and music and writing are a huge part of my life-so writing for WERS has been a dream gig. I listen to a lot of music and am not bound to any genre in particular, but some artists that you might know that I love are MUNA, The Japanese House, AURORA, Florence and the Machine, Brandi Carlile, Daughter, Niall Horan, and Orla Gartland. I will take any chance I get to go to a concert and (while it hasn’t happened yet) one day I hope I’m brave enough to crowd surf. Now taking applications for someone to boost me up.

Hi, I’m Rebecca! I’m a sophomore Business of Creative Enterprises major at Emerson and it’s my first year on the writing team at WERS. I also handle sponsorship at the station and dabble in live mix engineering for in-studio sessions you hear on-air. Music is super comforting to me, so I always try to incorporate it into my life, whether through playing instruments, dancing, or just always having something playing through my headphones. Some of my favorite music artists are Imogen Heap, Pierce the Veil, and bôa. I was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, which has molded my love for music and other expressive arts, such as fashion, dance, and more. When I’m not at the station, you can probably catch me on a photoshoot set or at a concert. I’m excited to write with a group as passionate about music as I am!

Hi! My name is Alena and this is my first year as a staff writer for WERS. I’m so excited to be a part of the team and discover all kinds of new music! Some of my favorite artists are Phoebe Bridgers, Fiona Apple, Taylor Swift, Mitski, and, as of late, Charli XCX (I either want to cry or dance, no in between). In my free time, I love making extremely specific playlists and parsing through song lyrics, so I’m glad to finally put these skills to good use. I can’t wait to publish my first album and concert reviews, and I’m looking forward to seeing what the rest of the year at WERS has in store!