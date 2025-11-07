Uncommon Concert Calendar: November 7 – 14

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

John Legend @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Friday, November 7

Get ready Boston because a true Legend is coming to town! On Friday night at 8 p.m., the one and only John Legend will take the stage at MGM Music Hall at Fenway, bringing his signature blend of pop, R&B, and soul. Since becoming the first Black man to achieve EGOT status in 2018, Legend has continued to prove that his talent knows no bounds. This year alone, he’s dropped three new singles, featuring collaborations with Norah Jones, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Clipse, and powerhouse choir Voices on Fire. So whether you’re a longtime fan or just someone who appreciates a good ballad, this is one show you won’t want to miss. Come ready to give all of you at this Legend-ary show!

–Lindsay Gould, Staff Writer

Laraaji @ Arlington Street Church – Friday, November 7

You might know of Laaraji from his band Medicine Singers, or from his work on Big Thief’s most recent album Double Infinity, but if you haven’t heard his solo work, you’re certainly missing out. The Philadelphia native and multi-instrumental musician is touring his album Glimpses of Infinity, and bringing his celestial, dream-like sounds to Boston! Laaraji is playing the historic Arlington Street Church, a rarity in terms of music venues, but the perfect place to experience his lulling, ethereal tunes. Don’t miss Laaraji this Friday, November 7th!

– Avieana Rivera, Music Coordinator

French Police @ Brighton Music Hall – Wednesday, November 12

The Chicago-based trio made up of brothers Brian and Jesse Flores and Jose Vega, are pulling into Boston with a sound that’s as moody as it is magnetic. Blending alternative pop and indie rock with heavy doses of synths and rhythmic guitar, French Police channel the cool, nostalgic sound of New Order and Depeche Mode. Known for writing and performing in both Spanish and English, their music is brooding, dark, romantic, and entirely their own. The show is this Wednesday at the Brighton Music Hall. Show starts at 7 p.m.!

–Lindsay Gould, Staff Writer

Geese @ Paradise Rock Club – Friday, November 14 with Dove Ellis

Here we go again! Geese, like we have stated many times on the blog, is one of the hottest rock bands out right now. They are currently touring their new album Getting Killed, which features some of their best songs to date and is poised to become one of the best albums of the decade! Opening for them is Dove Ellis, a songwriter from Ireland. Ellis’ music can be described as a fusion between Jeff Buckley and more contemporary indie music. While only three songs (“To the Sandals,” “Pale Song,” and “Love Is”) are on Spotify and Apple Music, all of them are some of the best songs that I have heard this year. Don’t miss out on your chance to see Geese while they are on the cusp of superstardom, and Dove Ellis before he blows up!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Mon Rovia @ Royale – Friday, November 14

Ahead of the release of his sophomore album Bloodline, Mon Rovîa will take the stage at Royale. Originally from Liberia and now based in Tennessee, the artist describes his music as an intersection between African traditions and Appalachian music. Fans of artists like Noah Kahan and Hozier will enjoy his take on indie folk. In addition to hearing his unique style, attendees of his Boston performance will contribute to charity. One dollar from each ticket will benefit To Write Love on Her Arms, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping people facing mental health struggles. An additional 25 cents will go to The Shout Syndicate, a Boston group that fundraises for youth arts programming. Don’t stand on “Heavy Foot” and get your tickets to Mon Rovîa in Boston!

– Annie Sarlin, Staff Writer