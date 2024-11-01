Uncommon Concert Calendar: November 2-8

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Lawrence @ MGM Music Hall - Saturday November 2 with Stephen Day

Quirky pop group Lawrence are bringing their “Family Business” tour to MGM Music Hall at Fenway this Saturday, and for me, there will actually be some family business at the show. Opener Stephen Day is supported by my cousin on bass! Personal biases aside, this show is sure to be amazing, from the positive indie vibes of Stephen Day to the blend of pop, soul, R&B, and funk that Lawrence brings to the stage. Lawrence is touring their fourth studio album “Family Business” and presenting a blend of tunes that are sure to please new and old fans alike. This show is not one to miss!

– Ahni Brown Harbin, Staff Writer

Latto @ MGM Music Hall - Monday November 4 with Mariah the Scientist and Karrahbooo

Get ready for an incredibly hype night this Monday at MGM Music Hall with Latto, Mariah the Scientist, and KARRAHBOOO! Latto will be lighting up the stage with tracks from her new album Sugar Honey Iced Tea, along with fan favorites like '777.' She'll be joined by Mariah the Scientist, who recently collaborated with Latto on the hit 'Look What You Did.' Also joining the lineup is KARRAHBOOO, bringing a chill yet unmistakably hip-hop vibe. You don't want to miss this unforgettable show!

- Emma Daddabbo, Staff Writer

Zara Larson @ Royale Boston - Tuesday November 5

Pop sensation Zara Larsson continues her tour next week heading to the MGM Music Hall on Tuesday. The 26 year-old has been releasing music for over a decade, releasing her debut single “Uncover” when she was just thirteen. Earlier this year, Larsson released her fourth album Venus. Her music can best be described as pop music, with the main focus being on her vocals and the emotion she puts into every single note, not easing up on a single one. Be sure to make it to this show next Tuesday, it is not one that you will want to miss

- Fenton Wright, Staff Writer

Coco and Clair Clair @ MGM Music Hall - Wednesday November 5

Sing your heart out like a "Pop Star" for Coco and Clair Clair this Wednesday at MGM Music Hall! Dance like there's no tomorrow as the Georgia duo takes the stage. Friends for over a decade after first following each other on Twitter, Coco and Clair Clair have an electric chemistry that shines through in their music. Their album Girl, released in the late summer of this year, is the duo at their very best and is sure to sound great onstage. See Coco and Clair Clair at the MGM Music Hall; they're sure to "Crushcrushcrush" it!

- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

NewDad @ Middle East (Upstairs) - Wednesday November 5

NewDad brings a new sound to Cambridge this Wednesday. The Irish band's irresistible 2024 album MADRA was a strong debut. Now, NewDad's US tour is bringing their sound to a new audience and you won't want to miss them in Boston on the fifth. Their recent single "Under My Skin" will be a crowd pleaser at the upcoming show with it's lush instrumental and smooth vocals. Let NewDad show off their new songs this Wednesday at the Middle East!

- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Cursive @ Crystal Ballroom - Wednesday November 6 with Gladie

Cursive’s new album Devourer is pushing boundaries and creating new standards; now is the perfect time to see the band in the flesh at the Crystal Ballroom. This band has been around for the past three decades and continues to push past expectations and disrupt the script. I’d describe their music as indie rock, emphasizing the rock aspect, and their songs cover a long list of challenging themes. It’s obvious that Cursive is an iconic staple that isn’t going away anytime soon. I’d recommend checking out the band on any music streaming app, or, they’ll be performing in Boston on November sixth with Gladie (another indie rock band). Choose wisely, and happy listening!

- Rebecca Kasuba, Staff Writer

Tinashe @ MGM - Wednesday November 6 with Raveena

At MGM Music Hall this Wednesday, November 6th, is Tinashe, back with her Match my Freak Tour. Watch her perform her viral song, Nasty, along with other hits from her Quantum Baby album. Matching her freak is Raveena, the R&B princess who has graced the music scene with her silky smooth vocals since 2012. Tinashe and Raveena make the perfect pair, with Tinashe’s fusion of electronic and hip-hop and Raveenas gentle, soulful sound. Attendees of their MGM concert are sure to hear a satisfying blend of genres, complemented by Tinashe’s energizing stage presence and Raveena’s stunning visuals.

- Rebecca Sampson, Staff Writer