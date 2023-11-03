Uncommon Concert Calendar November 3-10

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar—your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

8:00pm, Saturday, November 4th with Lutalo

“I thought you should know” that after releasing their first album since 2016, Blonde Redhead is back and better than ever. From their “melody experiments” to their hypnotizing synth, this is a show that will leave you wanting for more. As they shift vocals between the three members, you are bound to be left speechless; there is no chance you’ll be saying they’re not for me. Hey, maybe you can even bring a friend and she’ll be dreaming of the show for the “rest of her life!”

- Elle Dickson, Staff Writer

8:00pm, Monday, November 6th with SASAMI

Something magical happens when Karen O takes the stage along with Nick Zinner on guitar and Brian Chase on drums. The Yeah Yeah Yeahs are coming to MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Monday night with SASAMI and it’s bound to be one heck of a show! From tackling climate change in songs like “Burning” to everyone’s favorite subtly sweet love song, “Maps,” it will be a night filled with hits and special moments.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

7:30pm, Tuesday, November 7th

If you watched the Netflix series Sex Education and enjoyed the killer music, then what you’ll enjoy even more is meeting the face behind the songs: singer-songwriter Ezra Furman! Her latest album All of Us Flames imagines a world where the end of the patriarchal capitalist empire seems imminent. As such, the power and significance of a revolution exudes from every track. Hear songs from this album and more from this talented Boston artist at her ONCE show at the Rockwell Tuesday night.

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

7:00pm, Wednesday, November 8th

Following the release of their sixth album Love Lines, alt-rock artist LP is embarking on their tour which will touch down on November 8th at House of Blues. LP, full name Laura Pergolizzi, is not only a talented songwriter for their own discography, but has also written for artists such as Rihanna, Cher, and Celine Dion just to name a few. With their most recent album, LP delivers vulnerable lyrics usually underscored by a funky bass line - they exquisitely bring energy to emotional truths and the most human of pains, always delivered with accompanying instruments that will make you want to dance. If you want to spend your night listening to LP, their talent won’t be “Lost on You.”

- Ella Mastroianni, Staff Writer

7:00pm, Wednesday, November 8th with the Stews

Nashville-based indie alt-rockers Moon Taxi are bringing the heat to Paradise Rock Club at 8 p.m. on November 8th. Founded in 2006, the band has an impressive discography and a rap sheet of TV appearances and festival features a mile long. Their first album since 2020, Set Yourself Free, has a bounciness that’ll surely have the crowd blasting off on the 8th.

- Eden Unger, Staff Writer