Uncommon Concert Calendar November 10-17

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar—your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Friday, November 10th with Alisa Amador

Couch returns with their soulful, funky, and exciting pop sound to Boston on Friday, November 10th to the Royale. This seven piece band of recent college grads are starting yet another US tour, once again gracing our ears with grooving organ lines, grimy bass and guitar licks, resonant horns, cruising drums, and of course, frontwoman Tema Seigel’s powerful voice. I had the pleasure of seeing Couch at a free outdoor show in 2021, and the cacophony of electric energy and pure talent that I experienced is something that I cannot recommend enough.

- Max Hunter, Staff Writer

Sunday, November 12th with DORA JAR

The 1975 are known for some really interesting stage antics (for instance, look up the time frontman Matty Healy ate a raw hunk of beef on stage — well, not if you’re queasy — or the several shows where he made out with fans in the audience). Who knows what Healy will get up to in Boston on Sunday night. I’m not a diehard 1975 fan like a few of my friends are, but I do love the balance between nostalgia and modernity that they strike with their music, and I think this show is a guaranteed good time!

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

Tuesday, November 14th with Rayland Baxter

The first word that comes to mind when someone talks about Shakey Graves is talented. He knows exactly how to work a crowd, build community between the band members, and brings a new level of energy to every show he performs. His west-coast-granola music is transformed with each concert, shifting to matching what Shakey Graves knows the crowd wants and needs. If you are looking for a show to transcend at, this is the one for you. (Also, you can hang out with me!)

- Elle Dickson, Staff Writer

Wednesday, November 15th

Bilingual singer-songwriter José González has now been making music for two decades. His debut album Veneers, which features hits like “Heartbeats” and “Crosses,” recently commemorated its 20th anniversary with a deluxe release. González will take the stage with the acoustic guitar that he plays oh so masterfully on Wednesday night, and you don’t want to miss out!

- Nora Onanian, Web Services Coordinator

8:00pm, Thursday, November 16th with Bonny Doon and Erin Rae

Following the release of their newest album, Slaughter Beach, Dog, will be visiting the Roadrunner on November 18th. Slaughter Beach, Dog, is a Philly-based rock band that was formed by two members of the former band Modern Baseball. It got its name after a town in Delaware. The town may not have the “Dog” added to it, yet if we take that word out then we’d be talking about an entirely different band. Still— dog, no dog… cat? Come enjoy a show that will guarantee you’ll be Crying, Laughing, Waving, Smiling.

- Jimena Cieza, Staff Writer

7:00pm, Thursday, November 16th with Little Fuss

The glowy essence of Coral Moons will profusely shine on Boston this November. Two years ago on their album, Fieldcrest, Coral Moon proved that they are an exemplary formulation of every pungent detail that our zeitgeist adores about today’s indie rock. The artistic optic’s of Coral Moon steer in multiple directions, making their momentary time at concert venue, The Middle East Upstairs, simmer within every concertgoer. If you need a transcendent experience to sear through your soul, fly into space on November 16th and land on Coral Moons!

- Ash Jones, Staff Writer

8:00pm, Thursday, November 16th

This Thursday, three showstopping Boston musicians will grace the stage at the Sinclair, including Miranda Rae and Chrysalis who were both a part of this year’s wicked awesome 617 Day lineup. If you are a local music fanatic, this is the show for you!

- Claire Dunham, Music Coordinator

7:30pm, Friday, November 17th with Mike Love

The Beach Boys are bringing a taste of summer to cold New England on Friday, November 17th at the Lynn Auditorium. With more classic hits under their belt than you can count, there's sure to be something for everyone at the show. They've been keeping the good vibrations going for more than 60 years now and show no sign of stopping, despite lineup changes over the years, truly earning the moniker "America's Band." If you're asking yourself "wouldn't it be nice to see the Beach Boys live?" the answer is a clear and sunny yes.

- Eden Unger, Staff Writer