Uncommon Concert Calendar: November 17-24

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar—your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

LETTERS TO CLEO @ PARADISE ROCK CLUB

7:00pm, Friday and Saturday, November 17-18, with Gigolo Aunts

Boston natives Letters to Cleo are coming home for a two-night stand at Paradise Rock Club. The band will celebrate 30 years of their album Aurora Gory Alice by playing through the entire album, as well as other favorites from their discography. Alt-rock fans and those who love the soundtrack of 10 Things I Hate About You should be sure to “Come Around” on November 17th and 18th.

- Annie Sarlin, Staff Writer

7:00pm, Saturday, November 18th with Courtney Marie Andrews and Abby Hamilton

Hailing from Providence, Rhode Island, Deer Tick, the alternative rock-folk sensation takes center stage at the iconic House of Blues in Boston. This dynamic band seamlessly blends the raw energy of alternative rock with the soulful storytelling of folk, creating a sound that's uniquely their own.

- Kathia Dawson, Urban Coordinator

6:30pm, Tuesday, November 21st

This upcoming Thursday, November 21st, Pierce the Veil and their openers LS Dunes, Dayseeker, and Destroy Boys are taking over the MGM Music Hall down in Fenway. Pierce the Veil’s longevity in the emo scene comes from their vivacious sound, fan interaction, and creative approaches to their sets. The Jaws of Life tour is their biggest project yet. I have not had the opportunity to see the band live yet, but their music reminds me of the simpler days of my 2016 emo phase. If the week is slow and you are looking for something to liven it up, get tickets and swing down to see Pierce the Veil.

- Ren Gibson, Staff Writer

8:00pm, Tuesday, November 21st with Blondshell

As part of the 30th anniversary tour for her album Exile in Guyville, singer/songwriter Liz Phair will take the stage at Roadrunner on November 21st. On this record, a concept album that serves as both a coming-of-age story and an attack on the male-dominated indie scene, Phair responds to every song on the Rolling Stones’ Exile on Mainstreet. This is one of my all-time favorite records, and I am incredibly excited for this tour and to hear this amazing collection of feminist anthems live. Those who attend this performance are in for a night of vocals, chord progressions, and storytelling that are nothing short of “Mesmerizing.”

- Annie Sarlin , Staff Writer

8:00pm, Sunday, November 19th with TOPS

This Canadian indie band is the perfect mash up of Clairo, Mitski and Tame Impala. With this show marking the last stop on the North American leg of their tour, viewers are surely in for a great show. I can’t tell you whether you should trust men, but I can tell you that you should go see this show!

- Avieana Rivera, Staff Writer

7:00pm, Friday, November 24th

Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist are set to hit the stage at The Royale in Boston on November 24th. The enigmatic wordsmith with razor-sharp lyrics and former member of Odd Future, joins forces with the legendary producer with genre-defying beats, The Alchemist for a night that promises to redefine the boundaries of rap. This dynamic duo is set to deliver a performance that transcends the ordinary.

- Kathia Dawson, Urban Coordinator