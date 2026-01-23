Uncommon Concert Calendar: January 23-30

Graphic by Riley Vecchione

Here at ‘ERS, we love live music! That’s why we created the Uncommon Concert Calendar – your guide to the best concerts in Boston. Each week, our intrepid music staff picks out some upcoming concerts you won’t want to miss.

Gregory Alan Isakov @ Wang Theatre, Boch Center – Friday, January 23

I know, I know, it is so cold these days. Luckily, Gregory Alan Isakov has come to our rescue and is blessing our city with a cozy night of music at the Wang Theatre! I can pinky promise that this concert will be one of the most beautiful nights of music that you’ll hear in your life–Gregory Alan Isakov has a sweeping, fantastic discography that does not have a single bad song. Isakov is currently based in Boulder, Colorado, which reflects in his one-of-a-kind indie folk sound. My personal must-know tracks are “Amsterdam” and “San Luis.” If you are in need of a warm way to spend a cold, January night, this show might be for you.

– Ana Achata, Staff Writer

Racing Mount Pleasant and Charlie Martin @ The Sinclair – Sunday, January 25

One of my favorite things is talking about new and exciting bands. Racing Mount Pleasant fully embodies both. The Michigan-based band is one of the most interesting acts that I have come across in the last year. Composed of a guitarist, trumpet player, two saxophone players—tenor and alto respectively—a violinist, a bassist, and a drummer, Racing Mount Pleasant has a sound similar to that of Black Country, New Road, and other art rock bands. Just this past year, they opened for Geese on the first leg of their Getting Killed Tour. What separates them is that, on top of their rock influence, they draw massive inspiration from the indie-folk scene as well. Some of their vocals are reminiscent of an artist like Bon Iver. They released their second, self-titled studio album, Racing Mount Pleasant, last August, so there is plenty of their music to check out!

Also performing is Charlie Martin, a solo act that has those same soft vocals like Racing Mount Pleasant. His album, music for 2 pianos, released late last is one of the most relaxing bits of music that you’ll hear this month. His soft vocals, combined with his delicate piano play are sure to make this concert a treat!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

Jackson and the Janks @ Club Passim – Sunday, January 25

Imagine this: you’re sitting in a diner sipping a giant bubble gum pink shake, watching people dance around you. And I’m not talking about the jumping up and down the kids do nowadays. I’m talking about moving across the dance floor like you’re Sandy and Danny in the movie Grease. Someone grabs your hand, and you drift onto the floor together, dancing the night away. That’s what it feels like to listen to Jackson and the Janks. Giving you that timeless sound, as if blues, rock ‘n’ roll, and gospel all had a baby. This New York-based band is playing at Club Passim, and you can’t miss it. So get out your dancing shoes and get transported back in time this Sunday with Jackson and the Janks!

– Rebecca Kasuba, Staff Writer

Del Water Gap @ Roadrunner – Tuesday, January 27 with Hannah Jadagu

Instead of Chasing the Chimera, go ahead and chase Del Water Gap down at Roadrunner on January 27! (Not actually. Do not chase Del Water Gap.) Touring the previously mentioned album, Del Water Gap is sure to bring an enigmatic performance to these “Eastside Girls,” or anyone who attends, regardless of where they’re from. Inspired by “romantic encounters and dimly lit rooms,” the artist’s discography features a wide variety of songs, including “Ode to a Conversation Stuck in Your Throat” and my personal favorite, “Small Town Joan of Arc.” The opening act features Hannah Jadagu, a synthy rhythm, and a sweet voice. I’ll certainly be “Waiting For the Day” Del Water Gap appears in Boston, and I hope you will too!

– Goonja Basu, Staff Writer

Greg Freeman and Golomb @ Red Room, Cafe 939, Berklee College of Music – Friday, January 30

If you’ve been rockin’ out to “Gulch” on WERS like I have, then don’t miss Greg Freeman this Friday! The Vermont native and indie rocker is headed down to Boston this weekend to play The Red Room at Cafe 939. If you’re not familiar with Greg Freeman, The Red Room is the perfect, intimate venue to experience your new favorite artist. His latest album, Burnout, received high praise from critics and fans alike, and hearing it live is just the thing you need to warm up before the snowy weekend.

– Avieana Rivera, Music Coordinator